TIA Announces New CEO David Stehlin

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the leading association representing the manufacturers and suppliers of high-tech communications networks, today announced that David Stehlin has been named the organization's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 23, 2019. Stehlin succeeds Wes Johnston who after leading the association's transformation over the last few years is joining his family as they relocate to Hawaii.

"We thank Wes Johnston for his transformational leadership and laying the foundation for TIA's future success. As we usher in a new era of connectivity, David Stehlin's deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the telecommunications industry, from deploying 5G to ensuring a secure supply chain, will provide strong leadership as we continue to meet the evolving needs of our members," said TIA Board Chair and Senior Vice President of Nokia, Deepti Arora.

"TIA is a vibrant organization at the forefront of the most critical innovations, initiatives, and policy discussions in the telecommunications industry," said David Stehlin. "At a time of unprecedented change and opportunity for the network and the telecommunications industry at large, I am honored to be joining TIA and look forward to working to create a more connected future."

The selection of Stehlin underscores TIA's Board of Directors' commitment to invest in and support the needs of members as we experience rapid industry advancements. Stehlin brings thirty years of experience starting, leading and transforming innovative global networking and telecommunications companies through ever-changing competitive landscapes. Most recently, Stehlin served as the General Manager of Lifecycle Service Assurance at Spirent Communications (SPT.L), a global provider of testing, assurance, analytics, and security solutions where his group led the market in 5G network emulation testing.

Prior to his tenure at Spirent, Stehlin served as CEO of MRV Communications, President of Overture Networks and CEO and President of Ceterus Networks. He also served as CEO of several start-up ventures, including Valo, Inc. and OnePath Networks. Stehlin served as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to beginning his civilian career and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from National University in San Diego.

Stehlin will speak about his new role and vision for the organization at TIA's upcoming partner programming at Mobile World Congress in October.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) represents more than 400 global companies that enable high-speed communications networks and accelerate next-generation ICT innovation. Through leadership in U.S. and international advocacy, technology programs and standards development, and business performance solutions, TIA and its members are accelerating global connectivity across every industry and market. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). For more information, visit TIAonline.org.

