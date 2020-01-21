TIA Launches Industry-Driven Telecommunications Network and Supply Chain Security Standards and Programs

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the leading association representing the manufacturers and suppliers of high-tech communications networks, today announced a new initiative to build industry-driven telecommunications supply chain security standards and programs.

"With the unprecedented connectivity that 5G promises, supply chain security has become the most critical global telecom issues of our time," said TIA CEO David Stehlin. "Industry-driven standards are the only way to build a trusted and secure global network, and TIA is uniquely poised to lead the way."

TIA will convene public and private sector leaders at Mobile World Congress on February 26, including U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai, Ambassador Robert L. Strayer, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyber and International Communications and Information Policy at the U.S. Department of State, James Gowen, VP of Supply Chain Operations and Chief Sustainability Officer for Verizon, and Amit Dhingra, VP of Global Services Delivery for Nokia, for a discussion titled "The need for supply chain security in a 5G connected world."

TIA today released a position paper entitled, "Trust in ICT Supply Chain Security Can Only Come from Global Industry-Driven Standards and Programs" that outlines how the ICT supply chain is vulnerable to threats that can disrupt business continuity and devastate consumer confidence, with vast economic consequences.

Under the umbrella of its successful QuEST Forum TL 9000 Quality Management System, TIA has established an industry-led working group to assess the landscape and initiate the development of global standards that ensure the integrity of the ICT supply chain, while maintaining innovation, competition and economic growth.

TIA's government affairs team is also leading advocacy efforts on ICT supply chain security and working with regulators across the Americas, Europe and Asia to secure critical infrastructure and networks.

To download TIA's position paper, click here. For more information on TIA's partner event at MWC Barcelona, click here.

