Tia Lupita Foods Announces $2.6M Seed Funding Fully Backed by Renowned Mexican Investors

Tia Lupita Foods

19 Oct, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tia Lupita Foods has successfully closed a seed round of $2.6M, underscoring rising demand for the brand's growing product portfolio and rapid expansion into major retailers across the nation. The entire round was raised by Mexican investment entities and led by Santatera Capital and GBM Ventures, strategic funds with established track records in the F&B and consumer products sector.

This funding signifies not only a unified confidence in Tia Lupita's business model but also helps to further the company's growing presence in the 'better-for-you' Mexican food segment. Early this year, Tia Lupita first secured investment in Shark Tank from Kevin O'Leary, where the brand was catapulted to the national stage.

"With this large capital infusion, we plan to grow our team, accelerate new product development, and expand into new markets," said Founder Hector Saldivar.

Tia Lupita's origin story is centered on a family hot sauce recipe curated by Saldivar's mother, Tia Lupita. Recognizing its commercial potential in San Francisco in 2018, Saldivar asked for and received his mother's blessing to bring the sauce to market. Today, the company's sustainable offerings have expanded to include Grain-Free Cactus Tortilla Chips, Salsa Macha (Mexican Chili Crisp), and Cactus Tortillas, signifying robust growth and diversification.

Tia Lupita's famed hot sauces and other delicious products are available at Whole Foods Market, Publix, HEB, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart, Albertsons, and other finer grocers from coast to coast.

Learn more about Tia Lupita Foods and find local stockists at tialupitafoods.com.

Press Contact: Lauren Zollo[email protected], (213) 626-0465

ABOUT TIA LUPITA
Tia Lupita Foods, founded by Hector Saldivar, celebrates the cherished family hot sauce recipe of his mother, Tia Lupita. Originating in Mexico and now bottled in San Francisco, the brand embodies the belief amazing foods and traditions should be enjoyed by all. Beyond its signature hot sauces, the brand offers innovative sustainable products like Grain-Free Cactus Tortilla Chips, Salsa Matcha and Cactus Tortillas. Tia Lupita Foods are available at major retailers and finer grocers across the nation.



