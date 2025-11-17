TIAA Announces Name Changes to Three CREF Variable Annuity Accounts

Updated Names Better Reflect Investment Strategies; Provides Greater Clarity for Clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA today announced that three variable annuity accounts in its flagship $290 billion CREF Variable Annuity suite will receive new names effective November 30, 2025, to better reflect their investment strategies and align with widely recognized industry terminology. The name changes will make it easier for clients to understand each account's strategy and build balanced portfolios without accidental gaps or overlaps.

The three accounts receiving updated names are:

CREF Stock Account will become CREF Total Global Stock Account to more clearly communicate that this actively managed account invests in stocks of companies of all sizes in both U.S. and foreign companies.

to more clearly communicate that this actively managed account invests in stocks of companies of all sizes in both U.S. and foreign companies. CREF Equity Index Account will become CREF S&P 500 Index Account to more clearly align with the benchmark it follows—the S&P 500 Index.

to more clearly align with the benchmark it follows—the S&P 500 Index. CREF Social Choice Account will become CREF Responsible Balanced Account to better describe the account's focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact investing. "Balanced" was added to clarify that the account holds both equities and fixed income.

The accounts' investment strategies and management will not change. Fees and expenses will also remain the same.

"These name updates reflect our commitment to transparency and will help our clients make informed investment decisions," said Colbert Narcisse, Chief Product & Business Development officer at TIAA. "We are making it clearer how each account invests, which helps our institutional clients and participants better understand their options and build portfolios aligned with their retirement goals."

Participants who hold one or more of these accounts will begin seeing the new names on statements issued after November 30, 2025, and in their online accounts after the effective date.

TIAA's Leadership in Variable Annuities:

TIAA invented the variable annuity in 1952 to help savers take advantage of long-term market growth and keep pace with inflation. Variable annuities allow participants to save during their working years while contributions are invested in the annuity's investment portfolio, with the option to receive lifetime income payments during retirement. TIAA is one of the few insurers to offer this beneficial lifetime income method to help combat rising costs in retirement.

About TIAA's CREF Accounts:

Built for growth : TIAA's variable annuities have offered competitive returns against benchmarks and peers, providing strong growth opportunities throughout investors' lives.

: TIAA's variable annuities have offered competitive returns against benchmarks and peers, providing strong growth opportunities throughout investors' lives. Among the lowest costs : The CREF variable annuity accounts are managed at cost with expense ratios that are among the lowest in the industry. i

: The CREF variable annuity accounts are managed at cost with expense ratios that are among the lowest in the industry. Opportunity for Lifetime Income: Unlike traditional mutual funds and other non-lifetime income investment options, the TIAA and CREF variable annuities provide access to income guaranteed to last for as long as you live, with opportunity for income growth to help fight inflation throughout retirement.ii

The Income Test Drive feature—unmatched flexibility in the industry: This is where TIAA's variable annuities are truly differentiated. Unlike virtually all other annuities where starting income payments is an irreversible decision, TIAA's exclusive Income Test Drive program allows investors to experience receiving income payments from their TIAA variable annuity for up to two years before making a final commitment to receive income for life. Participants can cancel and return to accumulation mode anytime during this period, without cost or penalties—something no other major provider offers. This unique and revolutionary feature gives investors greater flexibility and control over their retirement income decisions without incurring extra costs or fees.iii

Many participants successfully combine both fixed (TIAA Traditional) and variable (CREF) annuities in their retirement portfolios alongside other investments like mutual funds, to draw retirement income from multiple sources— Social Security and TIAA Traditional for guaranteed stability, CREF for growth-focused lifetime income payments, and other non-lifetime income streams. This diversified income approach balances predictable payments that will never run out with payments that provide the potential for greater growth, creating a more resilient retirement income strategy that adapts to changing economic conditions.

TIAA's variable annuities include CREF variable annuities, TIAA Real Estate account and TIAA Access.

For more information about TIAA's variable annuities and the upcoming name changes, visit tiaa.org/CREF.

About TIAA

TIAA provides secure income and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It paid more than $5.9 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2024 and has $1.48 trillion in assets under management (as of 09/30/2025).iv

This material is for informational or educational purposes only and is not fiduciary investment advice, or a securities, investment strategy, or insurance product recommendation. This material does not consider an individual's own objectives or circumstances which should be the basis of any investment decision.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please call 877-518-9161 or go to tiaa.org/prospectuses for current product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

A variable annuity is an insurance contract and includes underlying investments whose value is tied to market performance. When markets are up, you can capture the gains, but you may also experience losses when markets are down. When you retire, you can choose to receive income for life and/or other income options.

Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, inflation, social, economic, political risks and different accounting standards.

The S&P 500 Index is a stock market index weighted by market capitalization that is made up of 500 of the largest public companies in the United States. You cannot invest directly in any index. Index returns do not reflect a deduction for fees or expenses.

Responsible investing incorporates Environmental Social Governance (ESG) factors that may affect exposure to issuers, sectors, industries, limiting the type and number of investment opportunities available, which could result in excluding investments that perform well.

The value and income generated by bonds and other debt securities will fluctuate based on interest rates. If rates rise, the value of these investments generally drops. Taxable fixed income securities are subject to credit risk, interest rate risk, foreign risk, and currency risk.

There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns or outperform a non-diversified portfolio. Diversification does not protect against market risk.

TIAA Traditional is a fixed annuity product issued through these contracts by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY, 10017: Form series including but not limited to: 1000.24; G-1000.4; IGRS-01-84-ACC; IGRSP-01-84-ACC; 6008.8. Not all contracts are available in all states or currently issued. Annuity contracts may contain terms for keeping them in force. TIAA can provide you with costs and complete details.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2025 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

i Our variable annuity accounts are subject to certain at-cost fees and expenses, which include investment management, administrative, and distribution fees. Our variable accounts are also subject to a mortality and expense risk charge. Please see the CREF prospectus for other fees or expenses. Applies to CREF Variable Annuities' net expense ratios average 0.24%, less than half the average industry cost (0.95%) for an institutional annuity. Morningstar as of 10/17/2025, based on fund level net expense ratios from 11,548 variable annuities evaluated.

ii Annuity account options are available through contracts issued by TIAA or CREF. These contracts are designed for retirement or other long-term goals, and offer a variety of income options, including lifetime income. Any guarantees under annuities issued by TIAA are subject to TIAA's claims-paying ability. Payments from the variable annuity accounts are not guaranteed and will rise and fall based on investment performance. Guarantees of fixed monthly payments are only associated with TIAA's fixed annuities.

iii There are no fees or charges to initiate or stop this feature. However, it's important to note that your annuity's balance will be reduced by the income payments you receive, independent of the annuity's performance. Income Test Drive income payments are based upon the annuitization of the amount in the account, period (minimum of 10 years), and other factors chosen by the participant. If you do not stop the Income Test Drive within the two-year test period, the remaining balance in the account you selected for the Income Text Drive Feature will be annuitized in accordance with the selections you made for the Income Test Drive. Annuitization at that point will be irrevocable.

iv As of September 30, 2025, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,487 billion.

