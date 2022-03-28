TIAA Bank Holds Nationwide Draft Day Sweepstakes

One fan will win a trip for two to the NFL draft in Las Vegas; entries benefit READ USA

NEW YORK , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA Bank will send two fans to the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, part of a push to help children in low-income communities.

The winner will receive two passes to the April 28 draft, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and ground transportation. Each entry can spur TIAA Bank to donate books to READ USA, which hosts book fairs for children in under-resourced communities, provides peer-to-peer tutoring, offers multi-cultural literacy programming and gives professional literacy instruction development for educators.

Fans can enter to win until April 8: www.tiaabank.com/draft.

"We know fans always get excited about the draft and how it will help their teams," said Steve Fischer, TIAA Bank's CEO. "We wanted to channel that enthusiasm in a way that also helps the community."

This sweepstakes is part of a program TIAA Bank has with READ USA to transform neighborhoods and schools. After the draft, the bank is organizing a "Literacy Locker Room Visit," teaming with the Jaguars Foundation, a grant-writing group run by the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. Under the program, TIAA Bank will donate books to one Jacksonville school, surprising the students with both the gift and by bringing a current or former Jaguars player who will read to the kids.

"We are very grateful for how much we can always count on community leaders, such as TIAA Bank," said Tia Leathers, READ USA's CEO. "Last year, we worked with more than 50,000 students at more than 100 elementary schools, and we couldn't do that alone."

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The TIAA Bank Draft Day Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 and older. Entry period from 3/21/22, 12:00 a.m. ET to 4/8/22, 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter and for Official Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit tiaabank.com/draft. One prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $4,300. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB. 301 West Bay Street., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

About TIAA Bank

TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides nationwide banking services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online and mobile applications, as well as its Florida-based financial centers. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

