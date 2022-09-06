TIAA Bank Launches 'Touchdowns for Tomorrow'

Every Jacksonville Jaguars touchdown will spur a 100-book donation to READ USA, helping transform neighborhoods and schools

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA Bank will help children in low-income communities by donating 100 books to READ USA every time the Jacksonville Jaguars score a touchdown this season. The program is called "Touchdowns for Tomorrow."

The "Touchdowns for Tomorrow" books will focus on financial education and equity, and they will be given to schools during a "Financial Literacy Locker Room Visit" and book drop offs throughout the season. At those events, current or former Jaguars players will read to students during surprise visits.

READ USA hosts book fairs for children in under-resourced communities, provides peer-to-peer literacy tutoring, offers multi-cultural literacy programming and gives professional literacy instruction development for educators.

Last year, the group worked with more than 50,000 students at more than 100 elementary schools.

"READ USA plays such a big role in our community, helping spark success in students who often face many obstacles," said Steve Fischer, TIAA Bank's CEO. "We're grateful for all that READ USA does, and we hope this gives Jaguars fans even more reason to cheer."

"Touchdowns for Tomorrow" marks the latest program TIAA Bank has planned with READ USA and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before the NFL draft in April, for instance, TIAA Bank organized a nationwide "Draft Day Sweepstakes." The program sent two fans to the draft in Las Vegas and donated books to READ USA after contestants entered.

"We couldn't be so successful and make this kind of impact if we didn't have community leaders like TIAA Bank," said Dr. Rob Kelly, READ USA's CEO. "The more touchdowns the Jaguars score and the more donations we receive, the more our students can have a brighter future."

