TIAA Bank Recognized By ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award

In 2018, TIAA Bank teamed up with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars to pledge $2 million to build or restore 100 homes in Northeast Florida over five years. So far, the One Team. One Home. initiative has completed 32 homes and more than 23,640 volunteer hours.

"TIAA Bank saw an opportunity to improve the lives of those in their community and took action," said Corey Carlisle, executive director, ABA Foundation. "It's One Team. One Home. Initiative made a meaningful difference in Northeast Florida and we hope their work serves as a blue print for others throughout the banking industry."

The selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs — traditional or innovative in nature and structure — that embody the ideals of the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) or Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

"TIAA Bank and associates across the organization are always seeking new and innovative ways to positively impact our community," said Joseph Hernandez, SVP & CRA Officer. "We are humbled and honored to accept this award for our efforts and commitment to addressing the housing needs of our communities."

Entries were divided into seven categories including affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, economic inclusion, protecting older Americans, supporting military families and volunteerism. Award winners were chosen by a field of nationally-recognized experts.

To learn more about the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards, visit www.aba.com/awards. To learn more about the One Team. One Home. initiative, visit www.tiaabank.com/oneteam.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA's Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online and its Florida-based financial centers. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

