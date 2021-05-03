TIAA Bank teams up with the Vail Valley Foundation to 'Bring the Mountains Home' and help the planet

The 2021 GoPro Mountain Games are back and will take place Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13, in Vail, Colo. The Vail Valley Foundation is committed to a safe event for all athlete participants. Thanks to TIAA Bank, fans nationwide will get the chance to have the Mountain Games delivered to their doorstep. The TIAA Bank Bring the Mountains Home Sweepstakes allows one Grand Prize winner to choose up to three adventurous prizes inspired by the Mountain Games events. Plus, weekly prize winners will take home a GoPro Hero9 Black camera.

Even better, each entry could help battle deforestation.

"With deep roots in environmental and sustainability initiatives, TIAA Bank is proud to team up with the Vail Valley Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation to make a real difference," said Paul Pugh, TIAA vice president and head of brand partnerships. "This year, each entry into the TIAA Bank Bring the Mountains Home Sweeps can help plant a tree at no cost to the contestant. We are confident outdoor enthusiasts across the country will help us reach our goal of planting 1,000 trees through the campaign."

To enter and for more details, including the Official Rules, visit www.tiaabank.com/mountaingames. The sweepstakes runs from Monday, May 3, through Sunday, June 13. TIAA Bank is the official bank of the Vail Valley Foundation and the GoPro Mountain Games.

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The TIAA Bank Bring the Mountains Home Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry period from 5/3/21, 12:00 a.m. ET to 6/13/21 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter and for Official Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit TIAABank.com/mountaingames. A total of 6 prizes will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of up to $13,000. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA, FSB, 301 West Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

As a part of TIAA's Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online and its Florida-based financial centers. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

