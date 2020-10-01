TIAA Expands Investment Menu Lineup With More Than 30 New Funds

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA significantly expanded the investment options available in the TIAA Access variable annuity1 lineup. TIAA participants investing through their employer retirement plans will now have access to more than 30 new funds across a range of asset classes and outcome goals.



These new investment options illustrate TIAA's commitment to continually evolving plan menus to plan sponsor preferences, while enhancing the standard of best-in-class selections offered across the variable annuity industry and also adding competitive funds compliant with Sharia law.



"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our participants are placing an even greater focus on saving for retirement and securing their financial futures," said Liza Tyler, Head of Variable Annuity Products and Distribution at TIAA. "By building out our investment lineup, we are providing a broader menu of solutions designed to meet their needs and increase access to lifetime income. This expansion also provides us an opportunity to better serve our institutions and remain competitive on their fund menus."



Beginning today, as their plan sponsors adopt funds, participants will have access to the new suite of investment choices through their retirement plans. The funds added include:



TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Index Funds (2010 Index Fund, 2015 Index Fund, 2020 Index Fund, 2025 Index Fund, 2030 Index Fund, 2035 Index Fund, 2040 Index Fund, 2045 Index Fund, 2050 Index Fund, Index 2055 Index Fund, 2060 Index Fund, 2065 Index Fund, and Lifecycle Index Retirement Income Fund)

TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond Fund

TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund

Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fund

TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund

American Funds New Perspective Fund

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund

Vanguard Inflation-Protected Securities Fund

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Institutional Index Fund

Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small Cap Index Fund

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund

Amana Growth Fund

American Century Mid Cap Value Fund

Delaware Small Cap Value Fund

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Index Fund

Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund

JPMorgan Equity Income Fund

MFS International Diversification Fund

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund

MFS Value Fund

PGIM Total Return Bond Fund

To learn more, click here.

About TIAA

With an award-winning 2 track record for consistent investment performance, TIAA (TIAA.org) is the leading provider of financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and government fields. TIAA has $1.1 trillion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2020) and offers a wide range of financial solutions, including investing, banking, advice and education, and retirement services.



2 The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license. The Award is based on a review of risk-adjusted performance of 39 companies for 2016, 36 for 2017, 35 for 2018 & 2019, and 30 for 2020. The award pertains only to the TIAA-CREF mutual funds in the mixed-asset category. Without such waivers ratings could be lower. Past performance does not guarantee future results. For current performance, rankings and prospectuses, please visit TIAA.org.



3 Based on $1.1 trillion of assets under management across Nuveen affiliates and TIAA investment management teams as of 6/30/20.



This material is for informational or educational purposes only and does not constitute fiduciary investment advice under ERISA, a securities recommendation under all securities laws, or an insurance product recommendation under state insurance laws or regulations. This material does not take into account any specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on the investor's own objectives and circumstances.



You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please call 877-518-9161 or go to www.TIAA.org/prospectuses for current product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.



Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.



TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC member FINRA, distributes securities products. CREF variable annuities are issued by College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each of the foregoing is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.



1349032

1 Payments from the CREF variable annuity accounts are not guaranteed and will rise or fall based on investment performance.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter



Connect on LinkedIn

SOURCE TIAA

Related Links

http://www.tiaa.org

