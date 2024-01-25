TIAA Institute report: Most people share similar plans for retirement, but readiness varies widely by race and ethnicity

News provided by

TIAA Institute

25 Jan, 2024, 09:02 ET

New State of Financial Preparedness Report shows most Americans have opened retirement accounts, but many don't know how much money they've saved

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Large majorities of Americans of all races and ethnicities think about retirement in similar ways, calculating how much money they'll need and how long they have to save it. But the similarities end there, as gaps emerge in savings rates, confidence in their retirement plans and other key measurements of retirement readiness.

Continue Reading

Those are among the findings of the TIAA Institute's new State of Financial Preparedness report. The research raises questions about whether coming generations of retirees will enjoy financial security, particularly as lifespans continue to lengthen, and a retirement crisis already exists.

The projections about future money needs vary little across demographics, but the way those plans unfold are significantly different.

Some key takeaways:

  • Overall, two thirds of Americans (67%) have at least some money invested in retirement accounts, but close to one in four don't know how much they've saved. That's true for 24% of retirees and 22% of those planning to retire.

    More than seven in 10 whites (76%) and Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders (71%) have retirements accounts, but that's true for only about half of Black (49%) and Hispanic (52%) Americans. Many Hispanic (37%) and Black Americans (28%) who have not yet retired are unsure of how much they've saved, underscoring the significance of the uncertainty.

  • Fewer than half (47%) of those not yet retired are "very" or "somewhat" confident they'll retire when planned. Those with the lowest confidence rates are Hispanic Americans and people ages 22-34 (each 37%).

  • Roughly 30% of whites and Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders have saved at least $250,000 for retirement. That's almost twice as many as the number of Hispanic (17%) and Black Americans (16%). 

  • One-fourth (26%) of Black Americans expect they'll need some kind of paid employment for income during their retirement. That's at least 10 percentage points higher than any other race or ethnicity.

"We've long talked about retiring inequality, but this new data does more to identify gaps, challenges and opportunities," said Surya Kolluri, head of the TIAA Institute. "If most people are planning for retirement but can't follow their plans, that's a call to action for employers, policymakers, financial advisors, retirement services providers and others. We need to better identify the steps we must take to give people the resources they need."

The report comes at a time when life expectancy has risen by 17 years since the Social Security program debuted in 1935 – meaning people could have longer retirements – but 40% of U.S. households already risk running short of money in retirement.

Besides retirement savings, there's a big difference when measuring liquid, investable assets. Americans overall are more than twice as likely to have less than $50,000 (44%) as they are to have saved at least $500,000 (19%).

All told, 15% have no liquid investable assets, including one in four Black (26%), Native American (26%) and Hispanic (25%) Americans.

"While we see progress in some areas, our research will continue to provide deeper insight on many of the demographics that make America diverse," Kolluri said. "That granular data will give fresh perspective, deeply informing the efforts underway to address our nation's retirement crisis."

The full report can be found on the TIAA Institute's website.

About the TIAA Institute

The TIAA Institute is a think-tank within TIAA, conducting cutting-edge research in the areas of financial literacy and longevity literacy, lifetime income, retirement plan design and behavioral finance in the context of retirement. The Institute provides consulting services for higher education and the broader nonprofit sector. For more information, visit www.tiaainstitute.org.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider[1], paid more than $5.6 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2022 and has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2023)[2].

Learn more about TIAA  
Read the latest TIAA news  
LinkedIn | Facebook

3335039

  1. As of July 21, 2022. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) 2022 DC Recordkeeping Survey, combined 457 and 403(b) data.
  2. As of June 30, 2023 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,284 billion.

SOURCE TIAA Institute

Also from this source

As People Live Longer, Family Caregivers Face Financial Challenges

As People Live Longer, Family Caregivers Face Financial Challenges

Many people overlook the short- and long-term costs of financial caregiving, a growing problem that financial advisors and employers can help...
Vast Majority of Adults Know Little About How Long People Tend to Live in Retirement

Vast Majority of Adults Know Little About How Long People Tend to Live in Retirement

A staggering number of Americans display a lack of understanding regarding how long people tend to live in retirement, and this lack of longevity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.