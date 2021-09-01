TIAA Names Dave Dowrich Chief Financial Officer

Dowrich joins on November 1 from Prudential Financial, where he was CFO for the company's international business, based in Japan. At TIAA, he will be responsible for the Fortune 100 company's financial planning, general account, management and reporting as well as its actuarial, tax and accounting operations and strategies. He will be based in New York, reporting to TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, and join the company's Executive Committee.

"Every aspect and all stages of Dave's career combine to make him the perfect leader for our critical financial actions," said Duckett. "His insights and skills are broad, deep and globally informed and will further elevate our capabilities and care on behalf of our clients. I am proud to call him a colleague."

Over his nearly 30-year career, Dowrich was at American International Group as interim CEO of International Life and Retirement; CFO of AIG Japan and Asia Pacific; and CFO and Chief Financial Actuary of Institutional Markets. He also held senior roles in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, advising life, non-life and financial guaranty insurance clients, and has reinsurance and structuring experience at Swiss Re and Canada Life Reinsurance.

"TIAA has an enviable record of delivering for its clients, backed by many decades of financial strength and stability, and it is an honor to join this mission-driven organization at such an exciting time in its history," Dowrich said.

Dowrich is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and Associate of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. Dowrich is also on the boards of The Entrepreneurial Network (TEN) Habitat and the Industry Advisory Council of the Business School at Medgar Evers College. He received a bachelor's degree, with honors, in actuarial science and applied statistics from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2021)2.

1 Based on data from 56 providers in PLANSPONSOR magazine's 2019 DC Recordkeeping Survey, combined 457, 403(b) and money purchase plan data as of December 31, 2018.

2 Based on approximately $1.3 trillion of assets under management across Nuveen affiliates and TIAA investment management teams as of 6/30/2021.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2021 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect on LinkedIn

SOURCE TIAA