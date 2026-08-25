TiaLinx Appoints Rear Admiral Andrew J. Loiselle, U.S. Navy (Ret.), to Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TiaLinx, Inc., a leader in advanced sensing, autonomous surveillance, and multi domain intelligence technologies, today announced that Rear Admiral Andrew J. Loiselle, U.S. Navy (Ret.), has joined the company's Advisory Board. Rear Admiral Loiselle brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience across Naval Aviation, carrier strike group operations, air warfare modernization, and integrated fleet readiness.

Dr. Fred Mohamadi - TiaLinx, Inc. RADM Andrew Loiselle - TiaLinx, Inc.

Rear Admiral Loiselle's distinguished career includes serving as the Director of Air Warfare (N98) at the Pentagon, where he led strategic development, resourcing, and modernization across the Navy's aviation enterprise. He previously commanded Carrier Strike Group FOUR and Carrier Strike Group EIGHT, directing complex multi domain operations and advancing integrated warfighting capabilities across air, surface, and joint forces. His leadership roles also included major program oversight, operational readiness, and long range capability planning for the Navy's aviation portfolio.

"We are honored to welcome Rear Admiral Loiselle to the TiaLinx Advisory Board," said Dr. Fred Mohamadi, Founder and CEO of TiaLinx. "His operational insight, strategic vision, and deep understanding of air warfare architectures will be invaluable as we advance our next generation sensing and autonomous intelligence platforms. His experience transitioning advanced aviation and carrier strike capabilities from concept to operational reality aligns directly with TiaLinx's mission."

Rear Admiral Loiselle's career also includes senior leadership roles in fleet training, aviation readiness, and integrated strike group operations, where he helped shape modernization pathways for next generation naval aviation and multi domain mission execution.

"I am excited to join TiaLinx at this pivotal moment," said Rear Admiral Loiselle. "The company's innovative approach to wide field sensing, autonomous processing, and scalable multi domain intelligence has the potential to meaningfully enhance national security operations. I look forward to supporting the team as they continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

Rear Admiral Loiselle's appointment strengthens TiaLinx's strategic advisory capabilities as the company expands its portfolio of advanced radar, electro optical, and AI driven surveillance technologies for government and commercial customers.

TiaLinx develops advanced AI assisted sensing, autonomous surveillance, and multi domain intelligence systems that enable persistent awareness across air, ground, maritime, and orbital environments. With a strong intellectual property foundation and a history of innovation, TiaLinx delivers mission critical technologies for national security and commercial applications.

Media Contact:

Fred Mohamadi

[email protected]

949-285-6255

SOURCE TiaLinx, Inc.