TiaLinx, Inc. Announces Successful Delivery of its Patented Programmable Polarized Antenna for its Wafer Scale Integration Module

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TiaLinx, Inc., the developer of the highly integrated wireless systems announced successful implementation of its programmable polarized antenna technology at the X- and Ka-bands.

Programmable Polarized Antenna 16 x 16 Receiver Array

The core technology is being augmented to address a fully integrated programmable polarized cell with beamsteering capability in an antenna array ("P2BA2™"). P2BA2 is a micro module and ideal technology to significantly enhance the coverage and quality of 5G wireless links. P2BA2 can be expanded to 32 x 32 arrays as an element of massive tiles for ground terminal connectivity with communication satellites. The development of the P2BA2 cell has been sponsored by a SBIR Phase II grant from the Air Force Research Laboratory.

TiaLinx's patented wafer-scale beamforming technology and its planar antenna arrays enable scanning with fine lateral resolution, ultimately enhancing the connectivity of the users to 5G cell clusters.

Furthermore, signal processing with polarization capabilities enhances the suppression of scattering in a cluttered environment, while the advanced ultra-wideband (UWB) transmitter and receiver provide the user with the ability to obtain ultra-fast multi-band access to download movies in seconds.

According to Statista's market projections, the worldwide adoption of 5G smartphone subscription will reach to 2.8 billion by the year 2024.

About TiaLinx, Inc.

TiaLinx, Inc. is a privately held company with 100% American ownership. The Company develops advanced electronic micro modules with highly integrated functionality and advanced performance for a wide range of mobile wireless connectivity for consumer, automotive, industrial and medical applications. Utilizing tens of its granted and many more pending patent applications, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide small footprint, portable, and low-cost wireless modules.

