TiaLinx, Inc. Announces the Successful Delivery of its Patented Lens-Assisted Planar Programmable Polarized Active Antenna Array for Multi-Band Wireless Applications

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TiaLinx, Inc., the developer of highly integrated wireless systems, announced the successful implementation of its lens-based planar programmable polarized active antenna array technology.

4 x 4 P3A3 Array

The smallest footprint active antenna array has been integrated with a meta-lens to deliver a fully integrated planar programmable polarized active antenna array ("MLP3A3TM"). MLP3A3 cell is a micro module that can be expanded from its current 4 x 4 element to 32 x 32 element tiles as a connected module of a ground terminal connectivity with communication satellites, a frond-end module for radar applications, and a source of energy for extended range wireless power transmissions. The MLP3A3 is also an ideal technology to significantly enhance the coverage and quality of 5G and 6G ultra high-data rate wireless links.

The small footprint of the MLP3A3 enables extended range scanning with superb fine lateral resolution, enhancing the connectivity of user devices to remote links.

Furthermore, signal processing with polarization capabilities has been shown to suppress radio wave scattering in a cluttered environment, while the advanced embedded lens antenna provides users with the ability to obtain ultra-fast multi-band, multi-beam wireless access.

According to Markets and Markets, the overall wireless charging market is projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026 from USD 4.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 24.6% between 2021 and 2026.

About TiaLinx, Inc.

TiaLinx, Inc. is a privately-held company with 100% American ownership. The Company develops advanced high performance electronic micro modules with highly integrated functionality for a wide range of mobile wireless connectivity for consumer, automotive, industrial and medical applications. Utilizing dozens of its granted and many more pending patent applications, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide small footprint, portable, and low-cost wireless modules.

