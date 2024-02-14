TiaLinx, Inc. Revolutionizes Imaging Technology with Breakthrough AI-Assisted Solution for Degraded Vision Environments

News provided by

TiaLinx, Inc.

14 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TiaLinx, Inc., a pioneering force in AI-assisted imaging and wireless systems, proudly announces the successful implementation of its groundbreaking EagleVU24 Deep Neural Network imaging software. This innovative technology utilizes sparse mmWave data sampling to construct precise silhouettes of detected objects, even in visually degraded environments.

Continue Reading
Eagle70-A_Runway_Incursion_Imaging
Eagle70-A_Runway_Incursion_Imaging
Eagle70-A_DVE_Imaging
Eagle70-A_DVE_Imaging

The EagleVU24 software, a testament to TiaLinx's commitment to cutting-edge solutions, leverages patented planar programmable polarized active antenna arrays with beam steering capability ("P3BA3TM"). Combined with TiaLinx's advanced sensor fusion Deep Neural Network AI technology, this solution delivers unparalleled object detection capabilities in occluded environments.

"The successful implementation of our EagleVU24 software marks a significant milestone in the field of imaging technology," said Dr. Fred Mohamadi, Founder of TiaLinx, Inc. "Our solution provides a crucial tool for industries requiring precise object detection in challenging conditions, such as automotive safety and runway incursion."

According to Allied Market Research, the global market for collision avoidance sensors is projected to reach a staggering US$12.35 billion by 2030. TiaLinx's innovative solution is poised to meet the growing demand for advanced sensing technologies in safety-critical applications.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.TiaLinx.com.

Press Release Contact: Naz Mansourian at [email protected] or (949) 748-1911

SOURCE TiaLinx, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.