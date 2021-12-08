TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Announces 2021 Performance Incentive Plan

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that the Company adopted a performance incentive plan (the "2021 Plan") to motivate and reward eligible employees based on their performance. The Company has also filed a registration statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") to register 5,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.001 per share (the "Class A Ordinary Shares"), of the Company, issuable pursuant to the the 2021 Plan. In accordance with Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this Registration Statement also covers an indeterminate number of additional securities which may be offered and issued under the 2021 Plan to prevent dilution from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions as provided in the 2021 Plan.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We value our employees' hard work and dedication that have been the bedrock of our growth over the past years. The 2021 Plan is intended to provide our employees the opportunity to participate as co-owners of the Company and share the value they helped to create. We anticipate that the 2021 plan will attract more insurance talents, further strengthen our employees' commitment to the Company's success, and create value to our stakeholders in the longer run."

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

