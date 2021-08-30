TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Anqing Daguan Shilipu People's Government to Expand Its Insurance Brokerage Business

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with the People's Government of Shilipu Township, Daguan District, Anqing City in the southwest of Anhui province ("Shilipu Township Government") to expand its insurance brokerage business.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company intends to establish an independent assessment company and conduct insurance brokerage business in Daguan District, Anqing City, and the Shilipu Township Government agrees to provide the Company with preferential policy treatment including tax incentives and facility support.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We thank the Silipu Township Government for its strong support and look forward to expanding our insurance brokerage business into Daguan District, Anqing City. We will continue to seize opportunities to further expand our insurance brokerage services and develop our business."

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

