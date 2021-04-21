TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Receives Notice from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 21, 2021 /RPNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that on April 21, 2021, it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "Form 20-F") for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing requirements of Nasdaq. Nasdaq requires the Company to submit a plan no later than May 5, 2021 to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 20-F, or until August 27, 2021, to regain compliance. The Company is working diligently and plans to file the Form 20-F as soon as practically possible.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

