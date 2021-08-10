TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2021.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "During the first half of the fiscal year 2021, we delivered significant growth as our revenue increased by 131.3% to $1.64 million, compared to the same period of the fiscal year 2020. Driven by positive results from our marketing activities and continuous economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in China, we achieved our highest ever half year revenue. However, due to the increased professional fees related to the Company's initial public offering, our net loss increased by 71.4% to $0.40 million compared to the same period of the fiscal year 2020. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on customers' needs, expand our core service offerings, improve operational efficiency, and strive to achieve sustainable and high-quality growth to create significant value for our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights



For the Six Months Ended April 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2021

2020

% Change Revenue 1.64

0.71

131.3% Operating expenses 2.10

1.08

95.5% Loss from operations (0.46)

(0.37)

26.6% Operating margin (28.4)%

(52.0)%

23.6% Net loss (0.40)

(0.24)

71.4% Loss per share (0.06)

(0.05)

20.0%

Revenue increased by 131.3% to $1.64 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021 , from $0.71 million for the same period of last year, primarily attributable to the growth of our business in China resulting from the increase in our marketing activities.

for the six months ended , from for the same period of last year, primarily attributable to the growth of our business in resulting from the increase in our marketing activities. Operating expenses increased by 95.5% to $2.10 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021 , from $1.08 million for the same period of last year.

for the six months ended , from for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (28.4)% for the six months ended April 30, 2021 , compared to (52.0)% for the same period of last year.

, compared to (52.0)% for the same period of last year. Net loss was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021 , compared to $0.24 million for the same period of last year.

for the six months ended , compared to for the same period of last year. Loss per share was $0.06 for the six months ended April 30, 2021 , compared to $0.05 for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue increased by $0.93 million, or 131.3%, to $1.64 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.71 million for the same period of last year. This significant increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the growth of our business in China resulting from the increase in our marketing activities. We launched aggressive advertising campaigns to attract new customers.

Operating Expenses

Third party and related party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.33 million, or 61.6%, to $0.86 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.53 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in our marketing activities and the launch of aggressive advertising campaigns.

Third party and related party general and administrative expenses increased by $0.70 million, or 128.6%, to $1.24 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.54 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the increased professional fees, compensation and related benefits and travel and entertainment expenses, and partially offset by the decreased rent and related utilities expenses.

Total operating expenses increased by $1.02 million, or 95.5%, to $2.10 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021 from $1.08 million for the same period of last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $0.46 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.37 million for the same period of last year.

The operating margin was (28.4)% for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to (52.0)% for the same period of last year.

Other Income (Expense)

Other income (expense) primarily includes interest income from notes receivable and bank deposits, and miscellaneous income. Other income, net, was $0.07 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.14 million for the same period of last year.

Loss before Income Tax

Loss before income tax was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.23 million for the same period of last year.

Income tax expense was $6,917 for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $4,631 for the same period of last year.

Net Loss and Loss per Share

Net loss was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.24 million for the same period of last year. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $0.40 million, or loss per share of $0.06 for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.24 million, or loss per share of $0.05 for the same period of last year.

Financial Conditions

As of April 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $18.16 million, compared to $6.14 million as of October 31, 2020. Total working capital was $18.10 million as of April 30, 2021, compared to $8.27 million as of October 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.09 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.13 million for the same period of last year.

There were no investing activities for the six months ended April 30, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was $5,935 for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $10.71 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compare to net cash used in financing activities of $0.34 million for the same period of last year.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)











As of





April 30, 2021



October 31, 2020





(Unaudited)







ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,160,102



$ 6,137,689

Restricted cash



810,279





785,806

Accounts receivable



359,268





1,247,059

Deferred offering costs



-





895,567

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



370,584





494,476



















Total Current Assets



19,700,233





9,560,597



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Security deposit - noncurrent portion



7,813





7,419

Property and equipment, net



11,824





15,097

Intangible assets, net



155,791





160,219

Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net



268,992





317,141



















Total Non-current Assets



444,420





499,876



















Total Assets

$ 20,144,653



$ 10,060,473



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Note payable

$ 75,689



$ -

VAT and other taxes payable



525,120





548,630

Salary payable



353,139





129,711

Accrued liabilities and other payables



436,906





180,394

Due to related parties



46,547





241,097

Operating lease liabilities



144,485





170,082

Operating lease liabilities - related party



23,213





18,737



















Total Current Liabilities



1,605,099





1,288,651



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion



91,547





123,404

Operating lease liabilities - related party - noncurrent portion



-





9,705



















Total Non-current Liabilities



91,547





133,109



















Total Liabilities



1,696,646





1,421,760



















EQUITY:















TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:















Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;















Class A ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 47,500,000 shares authorized;

6,825,000 and 3,750,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2021

and October 31, 2020, respectively



6,825





3,750

Class B ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 2,500,000 shares

authorized; 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2021 and

October 31, 2020



1,250





1,250

Additional paid-in capital



17,609,386





7,696,468

Retained earnings



480,141





884,076

Statutory reserve



170,066





170,066

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - foreign currency

translation adjustment



179,828





(117,392)

Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity



18,447,496





8,638,218

Non-controlling interest



511





495



















Total Equity



18,448,007





8,638,713



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 20,144,653



$ 10,060,473



TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)











For the Six Months Ended April 30,





2021



2020















REVENUES















Commissions

$ 1,636,835



$ 707,794



















Total Revenues



1,636,835





707,794



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling and marketing



858,448





518,734

Selling and marketing - related parties



940





13,038

General and administrative - professional fees



656,534





49,240

General and administrative - compensation and related benefits



424,225





355,710

General and administrative - related parties



10,139





4,716

General and administrative - other



152,044





134,141



















Total Operating Expenses



2,102,330





1,075,579



















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(465,495)





(367,785)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest income



1,038





87,886

Interest income - related party



-





6,390

Other income



67,438





42,431



















Total Other Income, net



68,476





136,707



















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(397,019)





(231,078)



















INCOME TAXES



6,917





4,631



















NET LOSS

$ (403,936)



$ (235,709)



















LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



(1)





(2)



















NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS

$ (403,935)



$ (235,707)



















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:















NET LOSS



(403,936)





(235,709)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)



297,237





(23,551)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (106,699)



$ (259,260)

LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-

CONTROLLING INTEREST



16





(4)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG

HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS

$ (106,715)



$ (259,256)



















NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG

HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.06)



$ (0.05)



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic and diluted



6,560,497





5,000,000



TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)

















For the Six Months Ended April 30,





2021



2020















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net loss

$ (403,936)



$ (235,709)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:















Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets



13,492





13,679

Amortization of right-of-use assets



132,622





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



923,218





(92,021)

Security deposit



4,495





1,626

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



134,880





32,093

Due from related parties



-





(15,245)

VAT and other taxes payable



(41,633)





(4,307)

Salary payable



218,031





76,746

Accrued liabilities and other payables



250,097





10,923

Due to related parties



10,071





57,711

Operating lease liabilities - related party



(6,141)





25,331

Operating lease liabilities



(141,073)





-



















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES



1,094,123





(129,173)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchase of property and equipment



-





(5,935)



















NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



-





(5,935)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds received from note payable



75,165





-

Proceeds received from related parties' borrowings



1,652,137





-

Repayments made for related parties' borrowings



(1,863,143)





-

Proceeds received from equity offering



12,300,000





5,000

Disbursements for equity offering costs



(1,449,770)





(349,345)



















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



10,714,389





(344,345)



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH



238,374





(19,561)



















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH



12,046,886





(499,014)



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of period



6,923,495





6,966,586



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period

$ 18,970,381



$ 6,467,572



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for:















Interest

$ -



$ -

Income taxes

$ 597



$ -



















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf

$ 267,610



$ -



















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

$ 6,137,689



$ 6,243,029

Restricted cash at beginning of period



785,806





723,557

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

$ 6,923,495



$ 6,966,586



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 18,160,102



$ 5,743,827

Restricted cash at end of period



810,279





723,745

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 18,970,381



$ 6,467,572



