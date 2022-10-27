TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2022.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The challenging macro environment and disruptions caused by the ongoing regional Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in China has impacted our business. Our revenue decreased by 42.2% for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which was primarily attributable to a significant decrease in the commissions from liability insurance. We executed our strategy to expand our business in commercial property insurance and other insurances to partially offset the decrease in the revenue from liability insurance. We plan to continue attracting new customers and strengthening our relationship with existing customers through our dedicated sales team and high-quality customer services. Looking forward, we remain committed in our business strategy to expand our market share and growth opportunities in the insurance industry in China, while improving our operational efficacy to achieve sustainable development goal and provide long-term returns to our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

For the Six Months Ended April 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

% Change

Revenue

0.95

1.64

(42.2) %

Operating expenses

4.83

2.10

129.6 %

Loss from operations

(3.88)

(0.47)

733.6 %

Net loss

(3.50)

(0.40)

767.4 %

Loss per share

(0.28)

(0.06)

366.7 %
  • Revenue decreased by 42.2% to $0.95 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $1.64 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily attributable to a significant decrease in commission from liability insurance of approximately $1.03 million resulting from the loss of insurance company partners, offset by an increase in commission from commercial property insurance of approximately $0.25 million driven by our business expansion and an increase in commission from other miscellaneous insurances of approximately $0.09 million.
  • Operating expenses increased by 129.6% to $4.83 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $2.10 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.
  • Net loss was $3.50 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.
  • Loss per share was $0.28 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.06 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue decreased by $0.69 million, or 42.2% to $0.95 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $1.64 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a significant decrease in commission from liability insurance of approximately $1.03 million resulting from the loss of insurance company partners, offset by an increase in commission from commercial property insurance of approximately $0.25 million driven by our business expansion and an increase in commission from other miscellaneous insurances of approximately $0.09 million.

Operating Expenses

Third party and related party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.25 million, or 29.6%, to $1.11 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $0.86 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the stock-based compensation of approximately $0.58 million which reflected the value of our ordinary shares granted to our sales professionals, offset by a decrease in marketing fees of approximately $0.33 million due to our decreased marketing activities.

Third party and related party general and administrative expenses increased by $2.47 million, or 198.7%, to $3.71 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $1.24 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the increased professional fees, compensation and related benefits, rent and related utilities, directors and officers' liability insurance premium expenses, and partially offset by the decreased travel and entertainment, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Total operating expenses increased by $2.72 million, or 129.6%, to $4.83 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $2.10 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $3.88 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.47 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Other Income

Other income primarily includes interest income generated by notes receivable and miscellaneous income. Other income, net, was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.07 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss before Income Tax

Loss before income tax was $3.48 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Income tax expense was $21,410 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $6,917 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net Loss and Net Loss per Share

Net loss was $3.50 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $3.50 million, or net loss per share of $0.28 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million, or net loss per share of $0.06 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Financial Conditions

At April 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $29.02 million, compared to $30.02 million at October 31, 2021. Total working capital was $36.52 million at April 30, 2022, compared to $30.51 million at October 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.08 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.09 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2,436 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, and there were no investing activities for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net cash flow provided by financing activities was $0 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, and net cash provided by financing activities was $10.71 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) other insurance, such as life insurance and health insurance. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)


As of


April 30, 2022

October 31, 2021

ASSETS

 (Unaudited)











CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,015,368

$

30,024,372

Restricted cash

795,044

819,269

Accounts receivable

97,404

320,848

Note receivable

7,500,000

Interest receivable

186,986

Due from related party

2,485

Other current assets

245,007

465,650







Total Current Assets

37,842,294

31,630,139







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Note receivable



7,500,000

Interest receivable



113,014

Property and equipment, net

10,825

11,265

Intangible assets, net

133,404

147,538

Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net

486,854

760,229

Other non-current assets

90,807

188,281







Total Non-current Assets

721,890

8,720,327







Total Assets

$

38,564,184

$

40,350,466







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY












CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Taxes payable

$

499,094

$

493,196

Salary payable

207,301

103,168

Accrued liabilities and other payables

275,600

95,664

Due to related party



2,564

Operating lease liabilities

343,547

423,124







Total Current Liabilities

1,325,542

1,117,716







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion

106,551

237,848







Total Non-current Liabilities

106,551

237,848







Total Liabilities

1,432,093

1,355,564







EQUITY:





TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:





Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;





Class A ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 47,500,000 shares authorized; 12,236,000 and 10,100,000 shares issued and outstanding
at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 respectively

12,236

10,100

Class B ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022
and October 31, 2021

1,250

1,250

Additional paid-in capital

42,363,453

39,776,761

Less: ordinary stock held in treasury, at cost; 450,000 and 0 shares at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 respectively



Accumulated deficit

(4,593,767)

(1,090,060)

Statutory reserve

199,653

199,653

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(851,189)

96,709

Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders'equity

37,131,636

38,994,413

Non-controlling interest

455

489







Total Equity

37,132,091

38,994,902







Total Liabilities and Equity

$

38,564,184

$

40,350,466

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the Six Months Ended April 30,


2022

2021







REVENUE

$

945,645

$

1,636,835







OPERATING EXPENSES





Selling and marketing

1,113,896

859,388

General and administrative - professional fees

930,873

656,534

General and administrative - compensation and related benefits

2,346,067

424,225

General and administrative - other

435,233

162,183







Total Operating Expenses

4,826,069

2,102,330







LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(3,880,424)

(465,495)







OTHER INCOME





Interest income

75,326

1,038

Other income

322,781

67,438







Total Other Income

398,107

68,476







LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(3,482,317)

(397,019)







INCOME TAXES

21,410

6,917







NET LOSS

$

(3,503,727)

$

(403,936)







LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

(20)

(1)







NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS

$

(3,503,707)

$

(403,935)







COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:





NET LOSS

(3,503,727)

(403,936)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME





Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain

(947,912)

297,237

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

(4,451,639)

$

(106,699)

LESS: COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING
INTEREST

(34)

16

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS
LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS

$

(4,451,605)

$

(106,715)







NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS
LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:





Basic and diluted

$

(0.28)

$

(0.06)







WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:





Basic and diluted

12,298,929

6,560,497

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the Six Months Ended April 30, 


2022

2021







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss

$

(3,503,727)

$

(403,936)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to





net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets

12,497

13,492

Amortization of right-of-use assets

168,618

132,622

Stock-based compensation and service expense

2,588,828

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

221,522

923,218

Security deposit

16,880

4,495

Interest receivable

(73,972)

Due from related party

(2,578)

Other assets

292,661

134,880

Taxes payable

21,814

(41,633)

Salary payable

109,129

218,031

Accrued liabilities and other payables

182,255

250,097

Due to related parties

(2,578)

10,071

Operating lease liabilities - related party



(6,141)

Operating lease liabilities

(106,957)

(141,073)







NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(75,608)

1,094,123







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property and equipment

(2,436)








NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(2,436)








CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from note payable



75,165

Proceeds from related parties' borrowings

233,811

1,652,137

Repayments for related parties' borrowings

(233,811)

(1,863,143)

Proceeds from initial public offering



12,300,000

Disbursements for initial public offering costs



(1,449,770)







NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



10,714,389







EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(955,185)

238,374







NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(1,033,229)

12,046,886







CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH  - beginning of period

30,843,641

6,923,495







CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period

$

29,810,412

$

18,970,381







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for:





Interest

$

22

$

Income taxes

$


$

597







NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf

$


$

267,610







RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

$

30,024,372

$

6,137,689

Restricted cash at beginning of period

819,269

785,806

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

$

30,843,641

$

6,923,495







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

29,015,368

$

18,160,102

Restricted cash at end of period

795,044

810,279

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

29,810,412

$

18,970,381

