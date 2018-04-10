Tianjin Lian Jilong Completes New Production System for Broken Bridge Aluminum Doors and Windows

Tianjin Lian Jilong Doors & Windows Co., Ltd. has been working closely with a wide range of companies, helping to complete a transformation of production workshops pneumatic windows for Beijing Hyundai Mobis Transmission Co. Ltd.; a plant remould for Southeast Beijing Die Casting Co., Ltd.; a Phase II workshop for Modern Paiwotai Automatic Gearbox (Shandong) Co. Ltd.; new buildings for Jiangsu Yancheng Yueda KIA; Phase I, II and III projects for Sichuan Ziyang Hyundai Dymos; a new plant building for Aerodynamic Windows Engineerings; factory building pneumatic window engineering for Shandong ALTEC Air Compressor; and an aerodynamic windows project for Tianjin Logistics Park. In total, the company has fulfilled projects with a production value of nearly 20 million yuan.

In 2013, the company applied for and received approval for a utility-model patent. As the project was carried out, the team gained experience took opinions from customer feedback on board, made continuous efforts and performed numerous experiments, finally developing a new generation of firefighting linkage windows. When a fire hazard or incident occurs and a fire signal is transmitted to the control box, within 5 seconds all the windows connected to the control box will be fully opened, helping minimize losses from fires. In this way, Tianjin Liao Jilong has further tackled the bad energy-saving loopholes in the domestic market, while also effectively reducing the costly risks of fire damage.

Mr. Daji Zheng, CEO of Tianjin Lian Jilong Doors & Windows Co., Ltd. commented, "We believe that the more and more customers can accept our products due to our high production capacity. We are fully confident in our ability to increase market penetration and capture all opportunities to obtain a greater share of overseas markets."

About Tianjin Lian Jilong Doors & Windows Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Lian Jilong consists of two branches, a Foreign Trade Company and a Steel Structure factory, with strong cohesion, gathering lots of highly-skilled and highly-efficient staff, as well as a group of experts and engineering technicians with international vision. The company boasts an annual broken bridge aluminum doors & windows capacity of over 80,000 sets, and its quality has reached an advanced, international level. The company obtained the ISO9001 certificate in 2015. Tianjin Lian Jilong Doors & Windows sells well at home and exports to the Middle East, Central and South America, Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Tianjin Lian Jilong is mainly specialized in producing and processing aluminum alloy doors & windows according to overseas designs, and also help customers with these designs. Now its subsidiary corporation, which currently produces steel structure houses, has been fully integrated into various engineering projects in the international market. Tianjin Lian Jilong insists on excellent quality, competitive prices and constant product improvement, while staying true to the idea of "Specific Product, Specific Service."

For more information about Tianjin Lian Jilong Doors & Windows, please browse our company website http://www.tjlajlmc.com

