Tianli Education has achieved remarkable honors in academic competitions

CHENGDU, China, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the list of candidates for 2024 Sichuan Province university admissions with guaranteed enrollment is being publicly announced. This year, 133 individuals are slated for admission to Tsinghua University, and 185 to Peking University. Among them, 18 individuals from Sichuan have secured spots with both universities, including students from the national team training for Olympiad competitions and outstanding students from foreign language schools. Among them is Chen Zhouyuanhang, a student from Luzhou Tianli School, who won a gold medal in the 32nd National High School Biology Olympiad and was selected for the national biology training team.

In recent years, nearly 60 Tianli students have won first prizes in provincial and higher-level competitions, with many selected for national training teams. Through continuous breakthroughs in competitions and direct admissions to top universities like Tsinghua and Peking, Tianli Education is steadily transforming the landscape of basic education in its locality.

Over the years, Tianli Education has actively responded by investing substantial resources to establish an advanced academic competition management system, creating smooth pathways for selection and development, and leveraging professional platforms to help teachers and students forge successful "competition" careers. Tianli Education has consistently built upon its educational advantages, integrating across elementary, middle, and high school stages, continuously optimizing management and teaching mechanisms, mobilizing top-tier faculty, curriculum, and other resources, and constructing integrated mechanisms for cultivating outstanding innovative talents. This approach revolves around five major academic competitions and direct admissions to top universities, achieving sustained breakthroughs in fostering talent for the Party and the nation.

