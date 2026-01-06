Tianma Showcasing Breakthrough Display Innovations Across Advanced Technology, Automotive, Smartphone, and IT Applications at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, will present a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation display technologies at CES 2026, featuring more than 60 advanced technology demos. Exhibiting in the West Hall Meeting Rooms (W323), Tianma is presenting innovations spanning automotive cockpit and HUD solutions, advanced large-format displays, and cutting-edge smartphone AM-OLED technologies. Demonstrations will be available by appointment only.

Tianma Showcasing Breakthrough Display Innovations at CES 2026

In Advanced Display Solutions, Tianma is presenting a 108-inch 4K Micro-LED display featuring the world's first all-laser mass transfer process on a glass-based LTPS TFT backplane – setting a new benchmark for large-format Micro-LED technology.

Tianma is presenting its automotive Smart Cockpit 7.0, demonstrating its vision for immersive, intelligent vehicle interiors. Additional highlights include: a 49.6-inch ACRUS 8K curved display; ultra-wide IRIS HUD solutions; and an advanced 34-inch automotive dimming glass solution that replaces mechanical sunshades.

In Smartphone AM-OLED Technology, Tianma is presenting a portfolio of advanced mobile displays built on its latest material, device and backplane innovations. These solutions target higher color fidelity, improved energy efficiency, increased brightness, longer device lifetime, and greater design flexibility for next-generation smartphones. Key demonstrations include:

NFT (New Fluorescence Technology) AM-OLED

BT.2020 SLOD AM-OLED

High-Efficiency SLOD AM-OLED

Ultra-Narrow-Border LTPO AM-OLED

In IT / Gaming Displays, Tianma is introducing a 27-inch QHD Oxide TFT LCD featuring an industry-leading 610Hz native refresh rate – the world's fastest. Designed for competitive gaming, the panel delivers a 1ms GTG response time for ultra-smooth motion, along with an anti-glare, anti-reflection surface for visual comfort.

Together, these innovations underscore Tianma's commitment to advancing display performance, efficiency, and integration across diverse applications.

Visit usa.tianma.com for more details. Viewings at CES are available by appointment only.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AMOLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

Specifications and pricing are subject to change without notice.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001Q1MbOQAV

SOURCE Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.