Tianma's high-performance WQHD HDR LCD named Best in Show at Display Week 2018

The Best in Show awards honor the most significant advances in display technology and systems, products, prototypes, and manufacturing processes presented by exhibitors at Display Week. Winners are chosen by an independent panel of display experts for their ability to generate excitement within the display industry, along with the general public, global media and analyst communities. This year's winners were selected from more than 200 exhibitors. Tianma won this award in the Large Exhibit Category.

"We are excited and honored that our product has been selected as a Best in Show winner in this year's competition," said Eric Cheng, President and CEO of Tianma America. "This recognition is a testament to the talent, dedication and ingenuity put forth by the worldwide Tianma Group team."

Developed by Tianma Micro-electronics Co., this HDR display is the industry's first WQHD full-screen display for smartphones, generating real resolution of 498PPI and utilizing mini-LED technology to achieve multi-zone local dimming.

Tianma's HDR display offers excellent performance for smartphones, with peak brightness above 1000 nits and maximum local contrast over 3,000,000:1. The display also features 10-bit gray code signal input and output with DCI-P3 color gamut. These features combine to produce images that more closely replicate real-life scenes, enabling the LTPS LCD to better compete at OLED performance levels.

The Tianma HDR display for smartphones is expected to be in production by the end of 2019.

HDR Display vs Normal Display

Specification HDR Display Normal Display Technology Super Vision LCD LCD Size 6.46'' 5.99'' LCM Outline Dimension (mm) 76.24×152.48×2.26 72.30×155.06×2.19 Resolution (pixel) 1440×2880 1080×2160 Peak Luminance (cd/m²) 1000 500 Contrast Ratio >20000:1 1500:1 Color Depth 10 bit 8 bit PPI 498 403 Color gamut 96% NTSC (DCI-P3) 84% NTSC Local Dimming Zones 286 NA Application Smart Phone Status Target Q4, 2019









About Display Week 2018

Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display technologies – their advancement, integration into products, and commercialization. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the display industry. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display technology, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than ten conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes Tianma Micro-electronics (Shenzhen and Shanghai) and Tianma Japan, Ltd. (formerly known as NLT Technologies Ltd.), as well as manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, office equipment, and automotive and rear seat entertainment devices. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AM-OLED, flexible, transparent, 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications.

