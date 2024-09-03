Tianyu Arts & Culture Shines Bright with Larger-Than-Life Lantern Festival Debut in Dallas

This Winter the Largest Lantern Festival Producer in America will Light Up Grand Prairie

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc.—the leading producer of larger-than-life lantern festivals in North America and the trailblazers who introduced authentic Chinese lantern traditions to the U.S. and Europe—will make their North Texas debut this winter at the festival grounds of Texas Trust CU Theatre, located at 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

This enchanting event invites visitors to embark on a nighttime adventure following the story of Koda, a 7-year-old boy, as he explores the magical rainforest of Caballococha, Peru. The festival features vibrant displays of plants and animals, infused with elements of magic, inspired by Koda's dreams and imagination. As guests wander through the dazzling light show, they can piece together Koda's adventure, capture stunning photographs, uncover clues, and win prizes. The experience includes 19 immersive scenes with larger-than-life lantern sculptures crafted from metal, steel, fabric, and LED lights by skilled artisans.

"We are thrilled to debut in Dallas this holiday season," said Huiyuan Liu, event manager at Tianyu Arts & Culture. "The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with its rich cultural diversity, is the perfect setting for us to showcase our lantern festival in a new, technologically advanced, and visually stunning way."

This family-friendly event features exquisite artistry and provides the most immersive lantern experience in the metroplex this holiday season. In addition to the spectacular lantern displays, nightly stage performances will feature acrobats and folk performers. Visitors can also enjoy food and beverages and purchase handcrafted souvenirs. The festival will run from November 8, 2024, to January 19, 2025, every Tuesday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., covering all major winter holidays. Tickets for the Tianyu Lights Festival range from $16 to $35. From 09/03 to 10/01, enjoy $5 off General Admission tickets with code TIANYU at checkout. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://tianyuculture.us/dallas.

Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is the American subsidiary of the international design and manufacturing company Sichuan Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. is the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America and one of the first companies to bring authentic Chinese lantern traditions to the United States and Europe. The Chicago-based corporation is a subsidiary of Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co., Ltd., headquartered in Zigong in the Sichuan Province of China. Tianyu strives for quality by focusing on three core components: conservation and natural beauty, turnkey festival operations, and interactive visitor experiences. In the past 10 years, Tianyu's team of professionals have produced over 86 festivals in the United States, appearing in 78 cities and welcoming over 8 million visitors. To learn more about Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., please visit https://tianyuculture.us/.

