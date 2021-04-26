Tianzhu Mountain Tung Flower Festival 2021 (Xiamen Haicang) gets underway

Tung flowers are absolutely gorgeous when in bloom, and they look like wondrous snow when falling. This year, tung trees on Tianzhu Mountain will be blossoming from mid or late April to early May.

The Tung Flower Festival is held in Haicang District with a view to pushing new boundaries in the process of rural revitalization. The main venues of the Tung Flower Festival include the Four-season Flower Valley and the Bamboo Garden in Tianzhu Mountain. Visitors can enjoy immersive experiences through a series of Tung Flower themed activities all along the route connecting the eastern and western sides of the scenic area. On opening day, the event started at the main venue and visitors were treated to some traditional Chinese performances.

Included were performances such as the Recitation of Tang poems by children, a Han Chinese costume show, a display of some supremely beautiful Tung Flowers, and a competition to find the best farmhouse chefs in the region. Other activities included the Tung Flower Youth Market, the Tung Flower Photo Exhibition, the Han Chinese Costume Experience, the Tung Flower Garden Party, the Tumbler of the Imperial Concubine, and the Photography Lucky Bags.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=389951

Caption: Tung trees are already blossoming at the Tianzhu Mountain Scenic Spot in Haicang District.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=389959

Caption: The event venue

SOURCE The Haicang District Media Center