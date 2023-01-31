Tiara Yachts Announces Dealer Partnership with Yamaha Marine Center of Jacksonville

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts , family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its dealer network, Yamaha Marine Center of Jacksonville in Orange Park, Florida. Yamaha Marine Center serves the greater Jacksonville area, continuing Tiara's expansion in the Florida boating and yachting market.

"The noticeable dedication to productive and sincere customer service made the decision to partner with Yamaha Marine Center of Jacksonville an easy one for our team," said Sue Kane, Business Development Manager at Tiara Yachts. "Tiara Yachts shares similar values, keeping exceptional service and our passion for the marine industry at the helm of every interaction."

Located just south of the metropolitan area, Yamaha Marine Center of Jacksonville focuses on providing excellent assistance and helping to create memorable experiences for their customers. The dealership is also in the process of a major renovation to its sales and services facility, which after its completion in early 2023 will be one of the finest in the Southeast region.

"We take every detail into consideration when partnering with new manufacturers, and we are proud to now offer the Tiara Yachts line at our dealership," said Don Passell, Owner of Yamaha Marine Center of Jacksonville. "The loyal connections that Tiara strives to make with its customers runs parallel with the kind of trustworthy position we take in our local marine community."

Tiara Yachts has a strong dealer network consisting of 21 domestic dealers and nine international dealers, offering the Tiara Yachts lineup of nearly a dozen luxury yachts at multiple locations.

Yamaha Marine Center of Jacksonville is located at 1515 Wells Rd, Orange Park, Florida. Learn more at yamahamarinejax.com.

For more information about Tiara Yachts, its award-winning dealers or the launch of the EX 60, its largest inboard model to date, visit tiarayachts.com .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

