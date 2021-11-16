Tiara Yachts Reports Record Sales at 62nd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts, family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced today that it reached record sales at the 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this October. The company sold a total of 58 retail units spanning inboard and outboard models.

"The outcome of this year's Fort Lauderdale show couldn't have been better," said Dave O'Connell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Tiara Yachts. "We outperformed historical sales and our profit projections, which is consistent with the industry outlook for 2022. Our outboards were incredibly popular at the show, while we also saw great success for our inboard models."

Nine Tiara models lined the docks of Bahia Mar Yachting Center for the five-day event, offering handcrafted, American-made luxury yacht tours to event attendees. The 48 LS, Tiara's largest outboard powered product was the top seller. Additional models on display included the 43 LS, 38 LS, 43 LE, 34 LX, 49 Coupe, 44 Coupe and 43 Open.

"As a company, we strive to be well-represented at events like this. For us, this is one of, if not the largest boat show of the year," said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. "The volume of demand was exceptional. We're already looking forward to next year's show and what Tiara has in store for 2022."

Each fall, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show brings the best of yachting to South Florida. The show features a broad range of the industry's latest boats and yachts of all sizes, worldwide debuts and a selection of nautical products and accessories. Next year's show will kick off on October 26.

For more information about Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 53 feet, in the Open and Coupe lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX) and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com .

Media Contact:

Lauren MacGregor

Associate

Lambert

[email protected]

989-944-5626

SOURCE Tiara Yachts