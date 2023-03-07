Tiara Yachts Showcases Its Largest Model to Date at Palm Beach International Boat Show

The Holland-based boat maker displays its new, highly anticipated EX 60

HOLLAND, Mich., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts, family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, will showcase its newest inboard model, the EX 60, at the annual Palm Beach International Boat Show from March 23-26. Measuring just over 60 feet and touting a near 17-foot beam, the EX 60 is Tiara's largest and most ambitious model to date.

Tiara Yachts EX 60

Designed to be flexible for maximum owner customization, the EX 60 offers a variety of different cruising, entertaining and watersports options to choose from. With the integrated layout of the salon, galley and cockpit, boaters can experience optimal performance while having the space to socialize and entertain stylishly. It also features three comfortable sleeping quarters, two private heads for added convenience, and twin Volvo IPS1350 engines paired with the latest Volvo and Garmin technology, including assisted docking.

In addition to the EX 60, the Michigan-based manufacturer plans to display the 44 Coupe and 49 Coupe from their inboard lineup and the 48 LS, 43 LS, 38 LS, 34 LS, 43 LE and 34 LX from the outboard portfolio. The 38 LS, 34 LS and 34 LX will feature the newly released Mercury 5.7L V10 400hp Verado® propulsion package, which boasts the industry's first V10 naturally aspirated powerhead.

"The Palm Beach International Boat Show has always provided our industry with a valuable and memorable experience," said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. "We look forward to presenting our most exciting model yet at such a highly regarded event in the marine community."

The Palm Beach International Boat Show, owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, will be held along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach on the Intercoastal Waterway. This year's show will feature $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories, including hundreds of boats ranging from 8-foot inflatables to superyachts nearly 300 feet in length.

For more information about Tiara Yachts and the EX 60, visit tiarayachts.com .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

