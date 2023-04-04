Tiara Yachts' Whitney Vishey Inducted into 2023 "Boating Industry" "40 Under 40" Class

Inductees are recognized as the industry's most ambitious and successful young leaders

HOLLAND, Mich. , April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts , family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, today announced that Director of Marketing and Communications Whitney Vishey has been inducted into the 2023 Boating Industry 40 Under 40 class.

An advocate for equality within the maritime industry, Vishey credits her 40 Under 40 induction to Tiara Yachts' dedication to creating opportunities for growth and learning while continuing to further set the standard for innovative and premier yachts.

"I'm incredibly honored to have received this recognition by Boating Industry and I am thrilled to be sharing this with the other outstanding young professionals in our community," said Vishey. "I'm very passionate about the Tiara Yachts brand and am grateful for the opportunities Tiara has provided me for growth, knowledge, and ultimately the success of my team."

Vishey joined Tiara Yachts in 2014. She leads the brand's marketing and communications efforts, building on the heritage and history of the Tiara Yachts brand and sharing that message with consumers.

Her recognition comes on the heels of Tiara Yachts' record-breaking year, consisting of the following accomplishments:

The launch of Tiara's newest and largest inboard model, the EX 60

Tiara's 15 th consecutive year earning the Marine Industry CSI Award

consecutive year earning the Marine Industry CSI Award The expansion of Tiara's Luxury Express series with the introduction of the 48 LE

"Whitney winning this award does not come as a surprise, since she's been a driving force for Tiara Yachts' earned reputation as a trailblazer in the boating industry," said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. "I'm proud of what she has accomplished so far and look forward to watching her continue to empower her team and champion the Tiara Yachts brand."

Boating Industry's editorial team carefully selected marine industry professionals who demonstrate leadership and passion in their respective roles and the industry into the 2023 Boating Industry 40 Under 40 class. The awards program is in its seventh year.

"While no simple task to select with each year of the program bringing stronger and stronger nominations, the 2023 40 Under 40 were selected for their multitude of accomplishments and strengths, as well as their passion for the recreational boating industry and their promise to bring the industry into the future," said Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief and Top 100 Program Director Adam Quandt.

To view the entire full 2023 Boating Industry 40 Under 40 class, view the outlet's March 2023 digital issue: LINK. For more information about Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts.com .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

Media Contact:

Mitchell Reid

Associate

Lambert

[email protected]

989-326-3992

SOURCE Tiara Yachts