TIAS Releases Final Report on Project to Support Formation of Sport Academy as Part of "Sport for Tomorrow" Program

TSUKUBA, Japan, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsukuba International Academy for Sport Studies (TIAS) has conducted education and research from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2020 on leading-edge knowledge such as development of sport management and sports for peace, based on education on the Olympics and Paralympics. TIAS, established within the University of Tsukuba based in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, as part of the "Sport for Tomorrow (SFT)" program put forward by the Japanese government, has released a report on the results of the initiative and its future prospects as the culmination of the seven-year efforts.

The report details a framework for project management, TIAS's collaboration with the International Academy of Sport Science and Technology (AISTS), TIAS-AISTS short-term programs and a Sport Olympic degree program. It also carries messages by those who have completed these programs, and achievements of research, TIAS's collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and other international sport organizations based in Japan and overseas, domestic and overseas dissemination of information (publicity activities), response to novel coronavirus infections, efforts education and research, and networking (including with the IOC).

TIAS hopes that people interested in the project will read the report by visiting the following website:

General Project Report -- Support for Formation of International Sport Academies (Japanese and English editions):

http://tias.tsukuba.ac.jp/news/general-project-report

A research paper on the factors that affect student satisfaction and the requirements for career development:

https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/sposun/31/1/31_1_93/_pdf/-char/ja

For more information, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202103192499-O1-MH2y8YIN.pdf

SOURCE Tsukuba International Academy for Sport Studies (TIAS)