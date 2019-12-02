TIBCO Adds Support for Apache Pulsar to Messaging Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced its plans to add Apache Pulsar as a fully supported component in TIBCO® Messaging. Continuing its commitment to open source technologies, this addition will ensure that users of the highly popular Apache pub-sub messaging system can now leverage TIBCO Messaging to create a single, fully integrated application integration infrastructure, giving developers the freedom to choose the right messaging tool for the job at hand.

With the addition of Apache Pulsar, TIBCO puts a stake in the ground as the only messaging vendor to offer a comprehensive, versatile, best-of-breed approach to open source and both commercial messaging and streaming solutions. Customers will now benefit from seamless connectivity from a data distribution solution that provides the broadest support of streaming and messaging infrastructure, allowing for flexible solutions for streaming, event processing, data analytics, and AI/ML.

"This is a major differentiator for TIBCO as it strengthens our position as a true partner in the open source community and raises the bar for competitors in the messaging and streaming space. Notably, our support of Apache Pulsar gives customers the freedom of choice when navigating the need for a solution to assist with the real-time processing of high volumes of data for the most demanding enterprise use cases," said Denny Page, chief engineer and senior vice president, TIBCO. "No other vendor in the market is able to deliver this breadth of offering, while still being cognizant of the importance that open architecture holds for a client."

Key benefits of Apache Pulsar include the following:

Seamless Deployment – Apache Pulsar enables easy–to–deploy, lightweight compute logic using developer-friendly APIs, without needing to run a stream processing engine, through Pulsar's native support for streaming and event processing in a single package. This ensures horizontal scalability with low latency, allowing for flexible solutions for streaming.

– Apache Pulsar enables easy–to–deploy, lightweight compute logic using developer-friendly APIs, without needing to run a stream processing engine, through Pulsar's native support for streaming and event processing in a single package. This ensures horizontal scalability with low latency, allowing for flexible solutions for streaming. Native support for multi-tenant, geo-replication – Unlike other open source solutions, Apache Pulsar provides native support for geo-replication and multi-tenancy without requiring add-on components to manage.

– Unlike other open source solutions, Apache Pulsar provides native support for geo-replication and multi-tenancy without requiring add-on components to manage. Cloud Native – Born in the cloud and with support for Kubernetes and bare-metal deployments, Apache Pulsar allows for flexibility in deployment options that span single, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

TIBCO customers and partners now have the most comprehensive choices of messaging options in a single, seamlessly integrated platform. With TIBCO Messaging, users are free to choose from multiple messaging and streaming options, and can work with a single vendor that delivers all their messaging needs, including fully distributed, high-performance, peer-to-peer messaging; certified JMS messaging; and open source, broker-based messaging including Apache Kafka®, Apache Pulsar, and Eclipse Mosquitto™.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real-time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

