TIBCO Analytics Forum 2019 to Provide Deeper View of Analytics Across Industries

"Data is everywhere, and leading organizations are embracing a culture to convert data into actionable insights that enable smarter business actions," said Michael O'Connell, chief analytics officer, TIBCO. "This year's TIBCO Analytics Forum is set to raise the bar on data-driven insights, bringing together some of the greatest minds in analytics to share experiences and best practices. We will also be touching on mega trends such as IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge computing, and the role of analytics in business innovation."

TIBCO executives Michael O'Connell, chief analytics officer, and Matt Quinn, executive vice president, products and technology and chief operating officer, will be speaking, joined by industry professionals like Matt Harris, head of IT at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, and several executives from Change Healthcare.

With an information-packed agenda, attendees can also elect to join one of four distinct tracks, including Energy / IoT in Business, Energy / IoT in Technology, Energy / IoT in Use Cases, and Healthcare. Breakout sessions will include speakers across several industries, all speaking to how they use analytics to power business decisions.

Users looking to increase their product knowledge and understanding will be able to join training and information sessions on TIBCO's various analytics and data management solutions, including TIBCO Spotfire® , TIBCO® Data Science , TIBCO® Streaming , TIBCO® Data Virtualization , and TIBCO EBX™ .

