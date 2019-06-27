TIBCO and Ping Identity Partner to Deliver Advanced API Cybersecurity to Customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced an official partnership with Ping Identity , a leader in Identity Defined Security. Together, TIBCO Cloud™ Mashery® and the PingIntelligence for APIs solution bring seamless, AI-powered protection against new emerging API threats to customers. TIBCO Cloud Mashery is a complete solution for digital leaders, IT leaders, and chief information security officers to invest in API-led, cloud-native transformation for their organizations, with advanced API security at its heart.

"API products are the building blocks of an organization's digital strategy and, as such, cyber attacks on API programs are more prevalent and sophisticated. Few enterprises, however, take a standardized approach across their company to ensure the security of data and other digital assets, which are exposed via APIs," said Rajeev Kozhikkattathodi, vice president, product management and strategy, TIBCO. "A number of highly publicized breaches resulted recently. As the API attack surface continues to expand due to the strategic value of APIs, a new generation of threats will similarly continue to emerge. We're excited to partner with Ping Identity to improve security measures for enterprises with sensitive corporate data."

TIBCO Cloud Mashery offers API security features such as advanced authentication, bot detection, white and blacklisting, and access control to protect APIs from dangerous API consumers. PingIntelligence for APIs complements the solution by extending and enhancing API security with AI-driven threat mitigation and decoy API deception. As market leaders in API management and API security respectively, these two solutions work together seamlessly to provide a complete API security offering, especially for businesses that are investing in new digital initiatives, such as banks adopting open banking to deliver a superior customer experience.

"Companies' most sensitive digital assets, including their customer data, are increasingly made accessible via APIs, and protecting this infrastructure from abuses and cyber attacks must be the top priority for CISOs and CIOs everywhere," said Bernard Harguindeguy, chief technical officer, Ping Identity. "Our partnership with TIBCO brings AI-powered protection to boost the security of API infrastructures and help organizations everywhere secure their data and applications behind APIs."

Learn more about API security from TIBCO and Ping Identity at the TIBCO NOW™ Global Tour in London (September 25-26).

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, TIBCO Cloud, Mashery, TIBCO NOW, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

Media Contacts:

Lindsey Ashjian Torres

TIBCO Software Inc.

(650) 846-8862

publicrelations@tibco.com

SOURCE TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tibco.com

