TIBCO Announces Beta Program for its Cloud-Native Enterprise Metadata Solution

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced the beta program for TIBCO Cloud™ Metadata, a new cloud-native enterprise metadata management service powered by TIBCO EBX™. This lightweight Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, which will be available on the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud platform, is easy to use and simple to start. Built on TIBCO EBX, the offering will allow customers to leverage all EBX™ features and unlock the power of metadata management within a software environment that clients are already comfortable using.

"The launch of our beta program for TIBCO Cloud Metadata later this year will position TIBCO as one of the newest players in the metadata management market," said Christophe Barriolade, senior vice president and general manager, TIBCO EBX. "This SaaS solution enables enterprises to satisfy their metadata management requirements. It blends both data governance and data catalog capabilities, typically delivered in multiple software packages, and is designed with ease-of-use and deployment in mind. With this program, TIBCO expands its robust product line to focus on delivering additional data management capabilities to its customers, addressing their critical data needs, and enabling them to use that information effectively in operations, analytics, and compliance activities."

Metadata management is a key capability for capturing details about essential organizational data assets, their use, and the overall impact of these assets within the organization. TIBCO Cloud Metadata will be available as a service and is designed to be used standalone or in environments already leveraging TIBCO EBX for master, reference, and metadata management. The solution includes a number of built-in capabilities including data lineage, a business glossary, data dictionary, governance workflows, and self-service data catalog.

