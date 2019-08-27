TIBCO Announces Snowflake Integration to Deliver High-Performance Data Analytics for Cloud-Native Customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced a new integration with Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud. This integration will benefit cloud-native enterprises leveraging TIBCO Spotfire® advanced data exploration and analytics capabilities to discover insights in the Snowflake Data Warehouse. The comprehensive solution empowers business analysts and data scientists managing some of the world's largest data sets to deploy advanced analytics at scale, without performance degradation, and to drive better, more efficient decision-making.

"We are very excited about Spotfire's native support for Snowflake," said Anthony Fiorino, vice president and chief data officer, analytics, Verisk Insurance Solutions. "Verisk has been working with TIBCO Spotfire on Snowflake for a number of months and has seen significant query performance improvement resulting from the combination of these two best-in-class technologies: Snowflake's unique cloud-built architecture and TIBCO Spotfire's powerful analytics engine. We are looking forward to seeing what we can achieve next with the new Snowflake connectivity option."

"Many customers are going cloud native and TIBCO helps get them there quickly. With TIBCO's native support for Snowflake, it's as easy to discover insights from cloud-native data stores as from a spreadsheet," said Mark Palmer, senior vice president and general manager, data and analytics, TIBCO. "By working with Snowflake and seamlessly integrating the two solutions, we can bring advanced analytics to more business analysts and data engineers, and make a significant impact on both operations."

With the new native TIBCO Spotfire connector for Snowflake, TIBCO now offers customers enhanced data-access capabilities, enabling users to continue to scale their analytics workloads, while maintaining high performance levels and reducing costs. By integrating with Snowflake, Spotfire® can easily handle a heavy ETL (extract, transform, load) job without sacrificing ad-hoc query performance, effectively splitting computing power from machine-learning workloads. Connectivity to Snowflake is self-service, enabling users to gain insights from Spotfire analyses natively within a single environment.

"With Snowflake's mission to enable organizations to get the most out of their data and Spotfire's extensive industry reach, our partnership provides strong value to joint customers," said Colleen Kapse, vice president, partners, Snowflake. "Data volumes in the enterprise are at an all-time high and companies need solutions that will fuel their digital transformation journeys. With TIBCO and Snowflake, customers will reap the benefits of being able to manage data at scale and achieve valuable insights."

