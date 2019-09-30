TIBCO Appoints Fred Studer as Chief Marketing Officer

Studer has a distinguished career in marketing, creative, and product management, with more than 25 years in the high tech industry. Previously, as the chief marketing officer of FinancialForce, he led the modernization of the brand, defined a targeted go-to-market model, and helped to dramatically improve marketing ROI and efficiency. As part of the executive leadership team, Studer also helped redefine strategies, business models, and customer engagement.

"TIBCO is committed to helping our customers turn their data into innovation and impact, so they can help their customers make faster, smarter decisions. Fred is a creative disruptor and innovator who markets through the customer rather than to the customer," said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO. "We're confident Fred's energy, experience, and expertise will help tell the powerful stories of our customers' innovation and success."

"There are very few times in your career when the stars align: the market opportunity, leading products that deliver real value, amazing customers that want to share their unrivaled experience, and an incredible team of people who are ready to take it all to the next level," said Fred Studer, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "TIBCO is all of the above and I could not be more excited to join this team and company to do my best work ever!"



Prior to FinancialForce, Studer led worldwide marketing as the chief marketing officer of Gigamon and NetSuite. Before that, he worked at Microsoft, where he led product marketing, go-to-market strategy, and execution for Microsoft Dynamics CRM and ERP lines and served as the general manager of the U.S. Microsoft Office Business. Studer also spent several years at Oracle, where his roles included the group vice president of marketing. Originally from Denver, Colo., Studer received his B.S. in accounting and finance from the University of Colorado Boulder and is a board member of the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business.

