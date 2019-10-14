TIBCO Appoints Jeffrey Hess as Senior Vice President of Customer Excellence

Hess' experience in customer success spans more than two decades. He has successfully led teams at enterprise software companies, including SAP and BMC Software, by aligning go-to-market strategies to create differentiated and unique experiences for customers. Most recently, as the senior vice president of worldwide pre-sales and customer experience at BMC Software, Hess developed a modernized end-to-end customer experience and created a unified, high-performing global organization to support all critical go-to-market activities.

"At TIBCO, we are committed to helping our customers make faster, smarter decisions," said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO. "Jeff brings unique experience in value engineering, pre-sales, and customer success, having worked with customers around the world and across every industry. He understands how to help customers achieve breakthrough results, and he will accelerate further improvements in our customers' experiences, ensuring they gain the full value of the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud platform."

"I'm thrilled to join TIBCO to build on the exceptional customer experiences its technology enables," said Jeffrey Hess, senior vice president of customer excellence, TIBCO. "Our success is entirely built on the success and value achieved by our customers. Leaders in every vertical industry count on TIBCO to turn their data into innovation, and I look forward to leading our global organization to elevate our customers' experiences to the next level."

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

