TIBCO Appoints Scott Roza as President & Global Head of Customer Operations

Roza was formerly president of worldwide field operations at Clearwater Analytics, a privately held global fintech firm, and before that served as chief business officer at Guidewire Software, a publicly traded technology company serving the insurance industry. Prior to Guidewire, Roza was CEO of Skytap, a venture-backed SaaS company that achieved 70%+ year-over-year growth for five consecutive years.

"We're thrilled to have Scott's leadership and deep operational talents on board to propel the next phase of TIBCO's growth," said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO. "Scott understands digital transformation, he's customer-focused, and he's a proven business leader who understands how to drive go-to-market performance in high-growth markets."

"It's a privilege to join TIBCO and have this opportunity to serve our global customers across virtually every industry. Any company that has begun or will begin a digital transformation will get there faster and see better results with TIBCO," said Scott Roza, president & global head of customer operations, TIBCO. "I'm excited to help world-class enterprises get even better with TIBCO."

Roza has also served in executive roles at several publicly traded technology companies such as Hewlett Packard, Opsware, and Advanced Digital Information Corporation, and he worked as a strategy consultant for McKinsey & Co. Roza served five years in the United States Navy as a nuclear trained submarine officer on the USS Georgia. Roza holds a BS degree in Marine Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, an MS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland, an additional MS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

