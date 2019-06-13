TIBCO Awards Customer Achievements in the Americas at TIBCO NOW Chicago

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced the recipients of the 2019 TIBCO Trailblazer Awards in the Americas. The awards, presented in Chicago at the second stop of the TIBCO NOW™ 2019 Global Tour, recognize customers who have embraced digital transformation, using TIBCO technology to innovate and disrupt their industries to stay ahead of the competition.

"We're honored to recognize these cutting-edge companies for their dedication to delivering exceptional, end-to-end customer experiences," said Steve Hurn, executive vice president, global sales, TIBCO. "As TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform users, they excel in meeting current business challenges and demands by continuously innovating. I'm proud to celebrate what these organizations have accomplished and look forward to our continued work together."

Visionary Award

Grupo Xcaret is the winner of this year's Visionary Award for blazing a new trail, establishing an event-enabled, customer-centric business. With TIBCO BusinessWorks™, TIBCO® Messaging, and TIBCO Hawk® at the center of its application stack, this company executed on its bold vision, enhancing its guest experiences and contributed to the company's expansion, as well as earning various accolades, such as receiving the Liseberg Applause Award as the Best Park in the World 2018. Grupo Xcaret has the vision to improve operational efficiency and customer experiences, reduce fraud, and optimize resources with TIBCO® Streaming and TIBCO Spotfire®. Grupo Xcaret continues to innovate in Latin America, incorporating TIBCO® Data Virtualization into their data strategy and providing the business with consolidated views of data in order to generate reports containing information curated from a variety of sources that enable them to keep their mission to make the planet happy, one guest at a time.

Impact Award

The winner of this year's Impact Award is Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), recognizing how effectively they accelerated process optimization and cost improvements for the materials they supply to the semiconductor and solar industries. HSC eliminated data silos and modernized legacy systems, making a real difference for both the company and its customers by implementing TIBCO Spotfire, TIBCO Streaming, TIBCO® Data Science, and TIBCO Data Virtualization to produce more self-service data & analytics. Adding TIBCO BusinessWorks enables the company to drive process automation, accelerate decision-making and intelligently view operations to drive cross-company collaboration — all through connected intelligence.

Pioneer Award

This year's Pioneer Award goes to Ulta Beauty, the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. A pioneer in their industry, Ulta Beauty innovates to rapidly meet evolving guest demands. TIBCO recognizes Ulta for creating a guest-centric omnichannel experience that spans both digital and physical channels as part of a multi-phase initiative, building enterprise services using TIBCO BusinessWorks and TIBCO Cloud™ Mashery®. Ulta Beauty continues to experience positive impacts from this implementation on its guest experience and engagement.

Transformer Award

The winner of the Transformer Award goes to Caesars Entertainment, who has successfully implemented API-led integration to create a single catalog of APIs for integrating with applications, both on the cloud and hosted by external partners. With the help of TIBCO Cloud Mashery, TIBCO BusinessWorks, and TIBCO Flogo®, Caesars Entertainment can now expose its services on the cloud and on-prem as APIs. As a result, several functions, such as customer offers and loyalty programs, are exposed as services instead of directly integrated with source systems. This implementation has allowed the company to create robust developer onboarding and self-learning opportunities while providing faster time-to-market for new capabilities.

