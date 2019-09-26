TIBCO Brings Integration and Advanced Analytics Solutions to Amazon Web Services

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc . , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to connect and intelligently deploy more than 20 TIBCO products on AWS, with full 24/7 support. As an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), TIBCO has achieved both AWS Machine Learning Competency and AWS Data and Analytics Competency status. TIBCO provides customers with a solution that quickly deploys reference architectures on AWS infrastructure and integrates TIBCO products with cloud integration and cloud data pipelines. This allows customers migrating to AWS to unify data from multiple business applications, gain deeper analytical insights, and drive innovation.

"For years, AWS has been virtually synonymous with cloud. By strengthening our collaboration, we're able to provide customers with the tools to integrate critical assets, gain a uniform view of data, and uncover new business opportunities," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "This relationship enhances our current TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud offerings and empowers joint users to excel in their digital transformation journeys."

As part of the expanded relationship, TIBCO now offers AWS support for the following products, in addition to several other TIBCO products currently available on AWS:

TIBCO Cloud™ Integration (TCI) - Develop: Support for TCI on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and on TIBCO Flogo ® is now available and allows users to run Kubernetes on AWS without the requirement to install or operate their own clusters;

Support for TCI on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and on TIBCO Flogo is now available and allows users to run Kubernetes on AWS without the requirement to install or operate their own clusters; TIBCO ActiveMatrix ® BPM 4.3.0: TIBCO now offers first-class support for TIBCO ActiveMatrix BPM 4.3.0 deployed on AWS, allowing users to quickly deploy reference architectures for AWS and support for AWS services; and

TIBCO now offers first-class support for TIBCO ActiveMatrix BPM 4.3.0 deployed on AWS, allowing users to quickly deploy reference architectures for AWS and support for AWS services; and TIBCO ComputeDB™ 1.1: Support for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) is now available on AWS Marketplace for trial and purchase, allowing AWS users to leverage streaming analytics and in-memory data management with OLTP and OLAP capabilities in a single scale-out platform.

