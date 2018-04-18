TIBCO BusinessWorks Container Edition Unveils New Support for Cloud Foundry Platform

"As integration remains a top priority for organizations, we're excited to extend our support of TIBCO BusinessWorks Container Edition for Cloud Foundry Container Runtime," said Nelson Petracek, global chief technology officer, TIBCO. "With this increased collaboration, customers can now fully leverage the multi-cloud capabilities provided by the Cloud Foundry platform, while being able to reuse the investments made in TIBCO's integration technology. This partnership provides customers a unique combination of leveraging best-in-class integration with event-driven microservices on the leading open-source, cloud-native platform."

TIBCO BusinessWorks Container Edition users can continue to build their integration applications and APIs in a visual manner and then choose to deploy them either as buildpacks or containers in Cloud Foundry, without any change to the designed application. In both modes, the applications will be a native participant to the capabilities provided by the underlying platform for governance, monitoring, logging, and management. This allows end users to connect their APIs and microservices in a way that avoids vendor lock-in, while providing flexibility to move applications between various cloud environments within Cloud Foundry.

"We're pleased with the opportunity to continue working with such an innovative organization," said Abby Kearns, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "TIBCO and the Cloud Foundry Foundation have partnered since the initial launch of TIBCO BusinessWorks Container Edition, providing highly scalable and enterprise-ready applications necessary for digital transformation. We're excited to see our collaboration grow as the market continues to evolve."

Follow us @TIBCO on Twitter, and on our Facebook and LinkedIn pages to hear the latest news and updates from our team.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

TIBCO, TIBCO BusinessWorks, Flogo, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Pivotal and Cloud Foundry are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pivotal Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Kubernetes is a trademark of The Linux Foundation. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Ashjian Torres

TIBCO Software Inc.

(650) 846-8862

publicrelations@tibco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tibco-businessworks-container-edition-unveils-new-support-for-cloud-foundry-platform-300631850.html

SOURCE TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tibco.com

