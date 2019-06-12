TIBCO Celebrates Digital Leaders with 2019 Partner Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced the winners of the 2019 TIBCO Partner Excellence Awards in the Americas region. These awards, presented at the TIBCO NOW™ conference in Chicago, recognize innovative partners in the TIBCO ecosystem who deliver exemplary services to customers across industries with the help of TIBCO's technology.

"We're proud to honor our outstanding partners, and to have the opportunity to work side by side with them to produce exceptional results for our customers," said Jason Johns, vice president, global alliances, TIBCO. "These organizations embody what it means to be a digital leader."

Global Partner of the Year

TIBCO recognizes Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology, and next-generation services, with the Global Partner of the Year Award for driving customer success. Infosys has a strategic relationship with TIBCO, nurtured for over 18 years. Infosys forms part of a select group of partners that implement end-to-end enterprise digital transformation solutions developed with TIBCO's modern technology platforms. The strategic partnership with TIBCO is an important aspect of how Infosys delivers digital innovation programs and solutions to customers.

Americas' Innovation Partner of the Year

TIBCO awards Sage IT, one of TIBCO's longest-standing partners, as the 2019 Americas' Innovation Partner. Sage IT collaborates with TIBCO in various areas, from sales and support resources, to developing implementation products that work hand-in-hand with TIBCO products. Most notably, the companies worked on an application that reduces the migration time from TIBCO BusinessWorks™ 5.x to TIBCO BusinessWorks 6.x by up to 80%. Sage IT is an innovative IT services, solutions, products, and professional services organization, helping customers reach their business goals. The company helps solve real business challenges through deep technical expertise, applying cloud, integration, IoT, mobile, analytics, and automation technologies in smarter ways.

Americas' Augment Intelligence Partner of the Year

TIBCO recognizes Genware Computer Systems as the Americas' Augment Intelligence Partner of the Year. Genware Computer Systems, a global integrator, focuses on advanced analytics solutions, including data visualization, data management, and data science. As an agile, versatile partner with customers in various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, media, and financial, Genware Computer Systems leads the way to implement solutions that transform businesses through effective use of information. As a dedicated TIBCO Spotfire® Partner since 2011, Genware continues to innovate and develop accelerators built on the TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform. Genware offers TIBCO accelerators for dental and medical practices (Gi-Dental / Gi-Medical), the Customer Health Dashboard (CHD), an HR-Resource Allocation accelerator, and an OEE Optimization accelerator for manufacturers.

Americas' Connect Everything Partner of the Year

iSteer, winner of the TIBCO Americas' Interconnect Partner of the Year Award, has been a TIBCO partner for over 10 years, providing full-stack implementation support to many of TIBCO's largest customers. iSteer focuses on delivering enterprise-wide digital transformation strategies, driving customer success through optimized and flexible operating models, low TCO strategies, and innovation-led delivery. iSteer is committed to delivering joint customer success with TIBCO as a TIBCO® MDM expert and trusted services partner. The company is dedicated to innovating across areas like API-led integration, cloud strategy, enterprise analytics, IoT, and blockchain solutions.

Latin America Partner of the Year

Aria PSW, based in Bogota, Colombia, receives TIBCO's Latin America Partner of the Year Award. TIBCO and Aria implement a variety of solutions together and continue to grow their joint value propositions. Aria delivers innovation everywhere and, by implementing the TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform, the company enables businesses to evolve in their digital transformation journeys. Together, TIBCO and Aria empower both private and public organizations to deliver smarter services and improve customer experience, from healthcare institutions and pension funds, to financial services and telecommunications.

