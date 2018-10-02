TIBCO Celebrates Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Driver Lewis Hamilton's Fifth FIA Formula One™ World Drivers' Championship

"The continued success enjoyed by Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is a result of its leadership, teamwork, and innovation, three values that we embody at TIBCO as well," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "A crucial part of this is the team's ability to extract the maximum advantage from the vast amounts of data that it collects. It is this data that empowers the team to deliver optimized car performance packages and establish the race strategy unique to each circuit. We are honored to support Lewis Hamilton in his win, and to be an Official Team Partner of such an innovative organization that continually reaches new performance peaks."

Working with TIBCO, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport has built a robust platform with TIBCO Spotfire® and TIBCO StreamBase® software, which offers an insight-driven lead over the competition at all stages of the car's lifecycle, be it design, set-up, or during a race. From this, the team can glean insights from TIBCO's enhanced visualizations and can collaborate with TIBCO data scientists on advanced analytics, helping the team to make the informed decisions required to beat the competition.

"The enormous value that data holds is a crucial tool for making impactful decisions in motorsport," said Matt Harris, head of IT, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. "Through our partnership with TIBCO, we have much greater insight into ever-increasing amounts of data from multiple sources and datasets which, in turn, helps us to improve race car design and performance."

The TIBCO and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport partnership commenced in 2017 and continues to evolve, as the two organizations work together to deliver data-driven performance that can make the difference between victory and defeat in the highly competitive world of Formula OneTM.

About Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is the works Formula OneTM Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport—the FIA Formula One™ World Championship. Formula OneTM is like nothing else in the sporting sphere. It's a demanding technical and human challenge, combining cutting-edge technologies and innovation, high-performance management and elite teamwork. During the course of a grueling calendar, which spans 21 countries in as many Grand Prix events from March to November, teams battle it out to be crowned World Champions. At Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, a team of nearly 1,500 passionate, determined people works across two world-class technology campuses, designing, developing, manufacturing and racing the cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas. The team has set a new benchmark for F1TM success during the sport's current Hybrid era, winning the Constructors' World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. During those four seasons , the team has scored 63 wins, 122 podiums, 71 pole positions, 43 fastest laps and 35 one-two finishes from 79 race starts.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, Spotfire, StreamBase, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

*Subject to official confirmation by the FIA of the results of the 2018 FIA Formula OneTM World Championship

Media Contact:

Lindsey Ashjian Torres

TIBCO Software Inc.

(650) 846-8862

publicrelations@tibco.com

SOURCE TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tibco.com

