TIBCO Celebrates Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Driver Lewis Hamilton's Sixth FIA Formula One World Drivers' Championship

"By striving for excellence and a winning combination of innovation and partnership, the team has embraced the highly data-driven culture required for championship-winning performances," said Michael O'Connell, chief analytics officer, TIBCO. "Following the team securing its sixth consecutive FIA Formula One World Constructors' Championship, it is with great pleasure that we also extend our congratulations to Lewis Hamilton, as he becomes world champion again."

TIBCO's data and analytics solutions have been central in helping deliver optimal performance across all aspects of the team. Both on and off the track, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is empowered to continuously evolve and innovate. By enabling faster decisions driven by analytics and data science, the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence platform allows the team to deliver a car and a race strategy optimized for the demands of each unique circuit.

In Formula One, conditions can change in the blink of an eye, so it's crucial to make sense of the 500 gigabytes of complex live and historical data by quickly accessing and filtering it to make critical decisions in real time. TIBCO's robust solutions give organizations like Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport the ability to close the gap between themselves and their competitors, whether that be on the race track or by delivering better-connected products, enhanced customer experiences, and optimized operations.

"As a team, we see data as one of our most powerful assets; indeed, it has become our common language for collaboration. We recognize that effective use of this asset is enabling us to establish the best theoretical configuration and race strategy," said Toto Wolff, team principal, and chief executive officer, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. "Championships are won by a vast team, both on and off the track, and through partnering with industry-leading technology companies. Together, we will continue to push performance boundaries."

About Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is the works Formula One Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing in the FIA Formula One™ World Championship—the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world.

Based at two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by six-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Formula One is a uniquely demanding technical and human challenge, requiring the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies, high-performance management and elite teamwork to deliver results at 21 Grands Prix around the globe in a race season running from March to December.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport set new benchmarks for F1™ success on its way to winning the Constructors' and Drivers' World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. During those five Championship-winning seasons, the team scored 74 wins, 147 podiums, 84 pole positions, 33 fastest laps and 39 one-two finishes from 100 race starts.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

*Subject to official confirmation by the FIA of the results of the 2019 FIA Formula One™ World Championship

