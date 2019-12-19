TIBCO Cloud Integration Now Available on Microsoft Azure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced that all capabilities of TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, the company's market-leading hybrid integration platform, are now available on Microsoft Azure. With all of the TIBCO Cloud Integration application's capabilities now running natively on Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), customers and partners can easily connect applications and resources hosted both on-premises and in the cloud from their environment of choice.

Users who have standardized on Microsoft Azure or are planning to embrace a multi-cloud approach can use their preferred TIBCO Cloud Integration environment, both when deploying cloud-native applications and connecting applications and services across a business. TIBCO Cloud Integration has enterprise-supported connectivity to nearly 200 endpoints for modern and legacy business suites, data sources and storage platforms, and connectivity technologies. Within the Microsoft landscape, this includes Dynamics 365 and SQL Server, among others.

"Application integration, connections, and deployment are often the 'messy middle' when it comes to business application and endpoint amalgamation. TIBCO Cloud Integration in Azure gives customers functionally rich, pre-built connectors for Microsoft applications like the Dynamics 365 ecosystem and Azure Cloud Services. Businesses can now implement and integrate solutions, as well as virtually all endpoints within a managed environment in Azure," states Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "Today, we have one of the few integration solutions available on both AWS and Microsoft Azure, giving customers a high degree of flexibility and choice in their deployment options when connecting to their Microsoft applications, services, and IT landscape."

Further, this announcement also means that customers who want to run their SAP ecosystem on Microsoft cloud infrastructure can now move to Microsoft Azure with confidence, while connecting critical SAP data across the business. This is in support of SAP's recent announcement of Project Embrace, a project that facilitates the customer journey to effectively move SAP workloads to the cloud through better collaboration with Microsoft Azure and other global strategic hyperscalers such as AWS and Google. TIBCO offers an SAP certified integration for SAP Solutions, plus connectors for SAP S/4 HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and more.

With a proven portfolio of secure and performance-optimized connectors for business systems and data sources, developers and integrators can leverage TIBCO Cloud Integration on Microsoft Azure to rapidly create connections to any information asset within their IT infrastructure.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, TIBCO Cloud, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Ashjian Torres

TIBCO Software Inc.

(650) 846-8862

publicrelations@tibco.com

SOURCE TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tibco.com

