TIBCO Congratulates Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport on Winning the 2019 FIA Formula One™ World Constructors' Championship

Parallels between Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and other businesses' use of TIBCO solutions to achieve competitive success are easy to draw. In the digital economy, data is crucial to any business, from making decisions on customer experience and risk elimination, to product design and sales strategy. In a contemporary business – as much as on a racing track – every aspect is impacted by data and analytics. To better manage and understand data, TIBCO's analytics offerings fuse multiple technologies to form an intelligent digital nervous system across data, software, field equipment, and technical teams.

"Companies embarking on their digital transformation journeys increasingly draw upon insights revealed by digital twin software apps to enhance system design, optimize performance, extend equipment life, and reduce non-productive time. TIBCO has made unique contributions to digital twin technology to identify insights and drive actions, especially in the high-tech manufacturing, energy, and logistics sectors," said Michael O'Connell, chief analytics officer, TIBCO. "In the case of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, TIBCO is using this technology to help the team address its biggest data challenges, optimize car design, configure the cars for the different conditions, and provide valuable insights into race strategies."

"What makes celebrating 125 years of motorsport even more exciting for us is knowing the role that our partners, such as TIBCO, play in contributing to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport's position as a motorsport tour de force," said Toto Wolff, team principal and chief executive officer, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. "The team's application of TIBCO's advanced analytics technology can be mirrored by businesses across all sectors to unlock the potential and success that lies within the clear benefits of both understanding and acting upon data."

Now in its third year, TIBCO's partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is empowering the team with the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence platform. By enabling faster decisions and helping to exploit the full potential of both car and driver, TIBCO technology provides a competitive advantage, leveraging unique insights and making critical decisions that improve all aspects of the operation. TIBCO is proud to be part of a group of companies and individuals who have contributed to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team's consecutive title successes.

In celebration of the team's 125-year celebration of motorsport, TIBCO social media activity highlighted the 125 ways data and integration are impacting technology today. Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport's celebratory #Motorsport125 campaign underscores TIBCO's emphasis on how the TIBCO platform furthers digital transformation journeys across multiple business verticals.

About Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is the works Formula One Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing in the FIA Formula One™ World Championship—the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world.

Based at two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Formula One is a uniquely demanding technical and human challenge, requiring the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies, high-performance management and elite teamwork to deliver results at 21 Grands Prix around the globe in a race season running from March to December.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport set new benchmarks for F1™ success on its way to winning the Constructors' and Drivers' World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. During those five Championship-winning seasons, the team scored 74 wins, 147 podiums, 84 pole positions, 33 fastest laps and 39 one-two finishes from 100 race starts.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, Spotfire, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

*Subject to official confirmation by the FIA of the results of the 2018 FIA Formula One™ World Championship

