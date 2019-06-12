TIBCO Delivers New Functionality to Organizations with Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud Strategies

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced its latest functionalities designed for organizations with diverse hybrid and multi-cloud approaches to their digital business. These enhancements address a number of cloud environments for dynamic teams looking to act on more powerful business insights.

"We empower enterprises with hybrid and multi-cloud approaches, using a fundamental cloud-native architecture that enables the customer to achieve impactful results," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "We recognize that many customers already have a strong footprint with Azure, that developers need less complexity when building solutions, and that project managers and collaborative teams need their tools to work efficiently. As our customers' cloud businesses evolve and shift, TIBCO will continue to provide the best-fit tools to connect, unify, and augment their business intelligence."

For businesses, finding tools optimally designed for different architectures can be a substantial obstacle to innovation. Solutions that are only partially compatible to a mixed-cloud environment end up missing the mark. Developers, data science teams, and project managers must divert their time and company resources to pinpoint exactly where they have limitations on their integration, APIs, and analytics capabilities. TIBCO addresses these pain points with the following solutions:

TIBCO Cloud™ Integration - Connect , previously known as TIBCO Scribe®, is the first cloud service in Microsoft Azure® from TIBCO, with a strategic expansion to multi-cloud options. The solution, now available in beta, provides additional hosting options for connecting SaaS and on-premises applications for the extensive Azure® community;

TIBCO Cloud™ Mashery® now boasts a new, local developer portal capability designed for customers who prefer to deploy and operate developer portals both on-premises and in private clouds. With this, every capability of TIBCO Cloud Mashery is available on-premises, in private clouds, hybrid settings, or public clouds like AWS™ and Azure. The offering is ideal for industries adopting cloud-native deployments, such as airlines, financial services, and telecommunications;

TIBCO Cloud™ Nimbus® is now available on the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud platform for customer experience leaders, quality managers, business operations leaders, project managers, and cross-team collaboration. This allows users to easily map strategic business and operational processes for sharing, documenting, and auditing to improve efficiency and customer experience;

TIBCO Cloud™ Spotfire® Web Client now includes support from TIBCO® Data Virtualization. TIBCO Data Virtualization allows web and mobile clients to load and refresh data and take advantage of its data federation and abstraction capabilities. Users can access unified views of disparate data sources to generate better business insights; and

TIBCO Cloud™ Starters Toolkit from TIBCO LABS addresses multiple needs for developers building cloud solutions, including the ability to combine several TIBCO cloud capabilities into a single application. TIBCO Cloud Starters Toolkit features pre-built templates and UI components that are open source and open community, enabling developers to quickly build cohesive, multi-product Connected Intelligence Cloud solutions. This enables developers to quickly create custom, multi-domain apps that contain the right mix of enterprise cloud capabilities, while leveraging popular technologies like Angular.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, TIBCO Cloud, Scribe, Mashery, Nimbus, Spotfire, TIBCO LABS, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

