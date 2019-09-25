TIBCO Drives Enterprise-Scale Digital Transformation as Microsoft Gold Partner

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced an expanded integration with Microsoft to enable customers migrating to Microsoft Azure to accelerate their move. Those already on Azure can connect to even more Microsoft data sources, gaining deeper insights from that data. TIBCO, a Microsoft Gold Partner, now has over 20 products supported on Azure.

"It's clear that the world's public cloud infrastructure market is continuing to grow and impact every facet of modern business. As such, it's important to us that we offer our customers a comprehensive solution set that helps them access the full potential of their data," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "By offering support for TIBCO products on Microsoft Azure, we have made it easy for anyone to more effectively leverage the data in their existing cloud deployments to positively impact their business operations and results."

TIBCO now offers Microsoft Azure support for the following:

TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud: Now available on Microsoft Azure and allows users to connect APIs, apps, visual analytics, and more, as companies migrate to the cloud;

Now available on Microsoft Azure and allows users to connect APIs, apps, visual analytics, and more, as companies migrate to the cloud; TIBCO Cloud™ Integration – Connect: Available on Azure Marketplace and AppSource to provide additional hosting options for connecting SaaS and on-premises applications for the extensive Azure community. The solution will soon be available on Azure Marketplace and AppSource to enable a diverse set of users to rapidly connect cloud and on-premises business applications and data sources;

Available on Azure Marketplace and AppSource to provide additional hosting options for connecting SaaS and on-premises applications for the extensive Azure community. The solution will soon be available on Azure Marketplace and AppSource to enable a diverse set of users to rapidly connect cloud and on-premises business applications and data sources; TIBCO® Data Virtualization: Currently offers users a Microsoft Power BI connector, which will soon be available in the Power BI data access dialog out of the box, in addition to providing seamless connectivity to Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL, and Azure SQL Data Warehouse to enable users to connect to and virtualize all data in Azure and combine it with on-premises data sources; and

Currently offers users a Microsoft Power BI connector, which will soon be available in the Power BI data access dialog out of the box, in addition to providing seamless connectivity to Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL, and Azure SQL Data Warehouse to enable users to connect to and virtualize all data in Azure and combine it with on-premises data sources; and TIBCO EBX™, TIBCO ComputeDB™, and TIBCO® Data Science: Available to deploy on Azure, completing the full TIBCO analytics portfolio available to Microsoft customers and providing organizations using Azure with a full 360° view to connect, unify, and augment the intelligence of data through predictive modeling and machine learning. TIBCO Data Science has also added support for Azure SQL Data Warehouse.

This announcement further adds to the lineup of Azure-supporting TIBCO products including: TIBCO GridServer®, TIBCO Jaspersoft®, TIBCO Cloud™ Mashery®, TIBCO® Messaging, TIBCO Spotfire®, and TIBCO® Streaming. Customers now have the option to buy some of these products through Azure Marketplace and AppSource.

"Microsoft values the work TIBCO does with our joint customers, and we welcome the latest TIBCO products and native support for Azure," said Casey McGee, vice president, partner development, Microsoft. "We appreciate the value TIBCO brings Azure customers. By continually delivering solutions working seamlessly with Azure, TIBCO positively impacts how our customers grow their own businesses through data insights."

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

TIBCO, TIBCO Cloud, ComputeDB, EBX, GridServer, Jaspersoft, Mashery, Spotfire, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

