TIBCO Expands Capabilities to Deliver High Performance Analytics

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced new and enhanced capabilities for TIBCO Spotfire® , one of the industry's most comprehensive analytics platforms. These capabilities address the challenges data scientists and data engineers face when running interactive analytics on large data sets in Google BigQuery™ and via frameworks like Apache Spark™.

TIBCO Spotfire harnesses the power of innovative and open source technologies to usher in a new era of high-performance in-cluster analytics, empowering TIBCO customers and partners to uncover deep insights and speed decision making from massive amounts of data. With native BigQuery support in Spotfire® 10.4, data scientists can now easily push interactive queries from Spotfire on the largest amounts of data in Google BigQuery to gain near instant insights.

In addition, TIBCO has enhanced capabilities to address high throughput, low latency, and high concurrency unified analytics workloads by providing native connectivity for self-service access to TIBCO ComputeDB™, an in-memory optimized analytics database based on Apache Spark and Apache Geode™. TIBCO ComputeDB combines state-of-the-art approximate query processing techniques to ensure low-latency interactive analytics for both streaming and stored data. In addition, the TIBCO ComputeDB database's superior memory management and optimizations result in increased throughput, real-time capabilities, and speeds that are up to 20 times faster than Apache Spark.

"Enterprises are searching for ways to use big data to fuel innovation, uncover insights, drive a competitive advantage, and ignite new business opportunities," said Brad Hopper, vice president, analytics product strategy, TIBCO. "We continually listen to our customers and what their needs are, focusing on a seamless and highly responsive user experience, even when the datasets are humongous. By leveraging the power of native capabilities, combined with the power of our partners and open-source technologies, TIBCO enables its customers to rapidly adapt to changes and accelerate innovation by analyzing large datasets without sacrificing speed and performance."

Join TIBCO for the last stop on the TIBCO NOW 2019 Global Tour in London (25-26 September).

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, TIBCO ComputeDB, Spotfire, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Ashjian Torres

TIBCO Software Inc.

(650) 846-8862

publicrelations@tibco.com

SOURCE TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tibco.com

